ETV Bharat / international

A Man Destroyed A $60 Million US Military Plane At An Irish Airport, Prosecutors Say

New York: An ax-wielding man breached a security perimeter and destroyed an American military plane while it was parked overnight at an Irish airport, cutting hydraulic lines, smashing cockpit gauges and pouring ball bearings into fuel tanks, U.S. prosecutors said. The man’s supporters attributed the attack to his anger at the United States' involvement in Middle East conflicts.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan charges Daithi O’Corrain, 48, with destruction of U.S. government property in connection with the April incident at Shannon Airport, an international gateway in the west of Ireland that serves as a hub for American troops and military equipment.

O’Corrain isn’t in U.S. custody and his arraignment on the new charge hasn't been scheduled. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Online court records do not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

The plane, a $60 million U.S. Air National Guard C-130 Hercules that had been en route to a military assignment in another country, was rendered inoperable and won't fly again, U.S. prosecutors said. The attack jeopardized critical military operations, the FBI said.

O’Corrain, described by supporters as an independent peace activist, was arrested immediately after the attack by Ireland's police force, An Garda Síochána. He was charged there with causing criminal damage and trespassing. The Limerick Post reported he is from Cork, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Shannon.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald said the indictment sends "a clear and powerful message that attacks on U.S. military assets — and thus our national security — will not be tolerated.”

An online fundraiser organized by people describing themselves as O’Corrain’s friends and comrades said he disarmed the C-130 in protest of the U.S.’s war with Iran and support for Israel’s war in Gaza — a flashpoint in Ireland, where many people have expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

“An inspiring act of direct action was carried out at Shannon Airport to resist the unwanted presence of the US Military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war & support of Israel’s genocide,” organizer Tracey Ryan wrote.

O’Corrain plotted the attack for months, U.S. prosecutors said. He searched online for information about the construction of the C-130, a quad-engine turboprop mainly used for transporting equipment and personnel, and looked up coordinates for sneaking onto the airport's grounds, prosecutors said.

He subscribed to a cellphone app that provided live flight tracking, including for military aircraft, and ordered capsules of gallium, a chemical that can corrode steel and break down aluminum, the primary material used to build the C-130, prosecutors said.