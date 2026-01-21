ETV Bharat / international

A Look At Trump's Board Of Peace And Who Has Been Invited

Jerusalem: The Board of Peace led by U.S. President Donald Trump was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. The Trump administration's ambitions have ballooned into a more sprawling concept, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting it will soon broker global conflicts, like a pseudo-U.N. Security Council.

More details are expected when Trump participates in an announcement about the Board of Peace on Thursday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The board's charter has not yet been made public, but a draft version obtained by The Associated Press indicates much of the power will be concentrated Trump's hands. A $1 billion contribution secures permanent membership, the draft says.

Here's what to know:

The scope of the Board of Peace appears to go beyond Gaza

The Trump administration now seems to envision the Board of Peace with a far broader scope beyond Gaza. When asked by a reporter Tuesday if the board should replace the U.N., Trump said, "It might." He asserted that the world body "hasn't been very helpful" and "has never lived up to its potential" but also said the U.N. should continue "because the potential is so great."

In letters sent Friday to various world leaders inviting them to the board, Trump said it would "embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict," suggesting it could act as a rival to the U.N. Security Council, the most powerful body of the global organization created in the wake of World War II.

A draft charter for the board, obtained from a European diplomat and confirmed by a U.S. official as accurate as of Monday, uses expansive language to describe its ambitions.

It emphasizes "the need for a more nimble and effective international peace-building body" and says "durable peace" requires "the courage to depart from approaches and institutions that have too often failed." It adds an aim to "secure peace in places where it has for too long proven elusive."

Under the charter, the chairman — which Trump says will be him — has the power to invite member states, break any ties in a vote, decide how frequently it meets, and create or dissolve subsidiary entities.

The expenses of the Board of Peace will be funded by contributions from member states, which serve three-year terms. Members who pay "more than one billion United States dollars in cash" during their first year can have a permanent place on the board, the draft says.

The draft is under constant revision, is not finalized and may undergo significant changes, according to the U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Countries around the world have been invited