ETV Bharat / international

A Journey Into Iran, Where Daily Life Unfolds Against A Backdrop Of War

A shepherd tends his flock of sheep near a border crossing between Turkey and Iran, in Razi ( AP )

Razi (Iran): On a 12-hour drive across Iran, Associated Press reporters saw a religious centre damaged by an airstrike and billboards vowing revenge against America and Israel. But for most of the trip, they saw quieter scenes of daily life unfolding against a backdrop of war and anxiety.

They saw families having a quiet breakfast at a truck stop. In a mountain tunnel, they saw a cargo truck with a Nike logo across the back. A restaurant played R.E.M.'s “Losing My Religion” as customers, including women not wearing the mandatory headscarf, enjoyed grilled meats and saffron drinks.

Five weeks of heavy American and Israeli airstrikes have caused extensive destruction, particularly in Tehran, the capital, where they saw the rubble of government buildings and police stations.

Travelers arrive at a border crossing between Turkey and Iran in Razi (AP)

But on the long drive in from the Turkish border, there were few outward signs of the conflict that has rippled across the Middle East and jolted the world economy.