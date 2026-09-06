ETV Bharat / international

A Friend’s Call And An ‘Earful’ Saved Entire Team Of Veterinary Hospital During Nepal Floods

Veterinary doctor Nishant Sharma outside the room where he resided at the government veterinary hospital campus in Dhunge, Nuwakot district, Nepal. ( ETV Bharat )

Nuwakot: They say a friend can call at any time, but Nishant Sharma will never forget the two phone calls that saved his life. On the morning of August 26, the chief of the Dhunge veterinary hospital in Nepal’s Nuwakot district received a desperate warning from a friend on the phone that allowed his entire team to escape a catastrophic flash flood just minutes before it struck.

Nishant had just arrived at the hospital, located barely 100 metres from the Trishuli River, to start a routine day. As he and a dozen colleagues settled in to treat livestock and advise local farmers, his mobile phone rang.

A Friend’s Call And An ‘Earful’ Saved Entire Team Of Veterinary Hospital During Nepal Floods (ETV Bharat)

“It was a call from my friend and colleague from Rasuwa, Pushpa Joshi, at 9:15 am. He informed us about flash floods in the Trishuli River and that an immense mass of water was moving towards us. He asked us to move to higher and safer locations,” Nishant told ETV Bharat.

Flash floods, increased water flow in rivers, and avalanches, especially during monsoon, are not new in the higher reaches of the Himalayas, particularly in Nepal.

The cattle house of the veterinary hospital at Dhunge in Nuwakot district, which was completely destroyed in the Nepal floods. (ETV Bharat)

Curiosity arisen by the phone call, Nishant went to the terrace of the hospital building to watch the spectacle. But his friend was not letting it go.

“Pushpa called again five minutes later to check whether we had left our office. When he learnt that we hadn’t, he became annoyed and gave me an earful. We then immediately left the office and ran toward higher ground,” Nishant added.