A Friend’s Call And An ‘Earful’ Saved Entire Team Of Veterinary Hospital During Nepal Floods
Two urgent phone calls from a persistent friend saved a veterinary hospital chief and his twelve colleagues from a devastating, debris-filled flash flood in Nepal.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 6, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST|
Updated : September 6, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Nuwakot: They say a friend can call at any time, but Nishant Sharma will never forget the two phone calls that saved his life. On the morning of August 26, the chief of the Dhunge veterinary hospital in Nepal’s Nuwakot district received a desperate warning from a friend on the phone that allowed his entire team to escape a catastrophic flash flood just minutes before it struck.
Nishant had just arrived at the hospital, located barely 100 metres from the Trishuli River, to start a routine day. As he and a dozen colleagues settled in to treat livestock and advise local farmers, his mobile phone rang.
“It was a call from my friend and colleague from Rasuwa, Pushpa Joshi, at 9:15 am. He informed us about flash floods in the Trishuli River and that an immense mass of water was moving towards us. He asked us to move to higher and safer locations,” Nishant told ETV Bharat.
Flash floods, increased water flow in rivers, and avalanches, especially during monsoon, are not new in the higher reaches of the Himalayas, particularly in Nepal.
Curiosity arisen by the phone call, Nishant went to the terrace of the hospital building to watch the spectacle. But his friend was not letting it go.
“Pushpa called again five minutes later to check whether we had left our office. When he learnt that we hadn’t, he became annoyed and gave me an earful. We then immediately left the office and ran toward higher ground,” Nishant added.
Within minutes, a huge, roaring wave of muddy water shot through the Trishuli River, demolishing almost everything it touched. The veterinary doctor and his colleagues had climbed to the nearby hill by that time and watched the fearsome spectacle.
“The floodwaters entered our premises. It destroyed the cattle house located just behind the hospital. Thankfully, there were no cattle present inside. It entered the two-storeyed building within the campus where my colleagues and I used to reside. I lost all my clothes, laptop, bedding, furniture and other household things kept in my room,” Nishant said.
Asserting that he and his colleagues were thankful to Pushpa for his timely warning and persistence that saved their lives, Nishant said, “Office and personal property were destroyed, but all of us survived without any bodily harm or injury. It is a great thing.”
Nishant describes it as the most terrifying incident of his life so far. “We encountered a severe earthquake in 2015, but this was something beyond that,” he added.
The phone call and the escape to safety of Nishant and his team had a cascading effect as well. Seeing them run, a few other people also ran toward higher ground to save themselves.
One difference the vet and his colleagues noted about the August 26 floods was that it carried a huge amount of mud, sand, trees, and debris, which enhanced their power of destruction. Once the waters receded, the silt stayed back, choking everything.
They also pointed out that there was no heavy rainfall in the area preceding the catastrophe, strengthening the assumption that the flash floods resulted from an iceberg break or avalanche, or any similar event.
Having lost all personal belongings, the entire veterinary hospital team is staying at a couple of hotels in Dhunge and trying to get everything back on track.
“All of us were in a great mental trauma after seeing the loss of so many lives, property, and the change in the landscape. We kept quiet for a few days, grasped the situation, and relaxed. But we have now started cleaning the hospital to get it running again. Many farmers in the area are waiting for medical services for their cattle,” Nishant said.
According to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), around 1,341 people have lost their lives, while 5,000 others, including 589 foreign nationals, were missing in the floods. The Nepali Army and police have rescued 13,104 people so far.
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