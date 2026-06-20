ETV Bharat / international

A Founder Of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft Killed In A Plane Crash In Western France

FILE - The logo of French video game publisher Ubisoft is pictured at the Paris games week in Paris, Nov. 4, 2017. ( AP )

PARIS (AP) — A founder of global gaming company Ubisoft, maker of Assassin’s Creed, was killed in a plane crash in western France, authorities said Saturday.

The twin-motor Cessna 421 carrying Claude Guillemot and a flight instructor crashed Friday evening near La Baule airport on the Atlantic coast, Mayor Franck Louvrier said in a statement. Both were licensed and experienced pilots. The instructor also was killed, the mayor said. An investigation is underway.

Ubisoft confirmed Guillemot's death but did not comment further.