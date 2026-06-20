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A Founder Of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft Killed In A Plane Crash In Western France

The plane crashed in a field just before landing at La Baule-Escoublac Airport, an airport official told The Associated Press.

A Founder Of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft Killed In A Plane Crash In Western France
FILE - The logo of French video game publisher Ubisoft is pictured at the Paris games week in Paris, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : June 20, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
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PARIS (AP) — A founder of global gaming company Ubisoft, maker of Assassin’s Creed, was killed in a plane crash in western France, authorities said Saturday.

The twin-motor Cessna 421 carrying Claude Guillemot and a flight instructor crashed Friday evening near La Baule airport on the Atlantic coast, Mayor Franck Louvrier said in a statement. Both were licensed and experienced pilots. The instructor also was killed, the mayor said. An investigation is underway.

Ubisoft confirmed Guillemot's death but did not comment further.

The plane crashed in a field just before landing at La Baule-Escoublac Airport, an airport official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named.

Guillemot and four brothers founded Ubisoft in 1986. In addition to the popular Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft’s games also include Just Dance, and the Rayman and Tom Clancy game franchises.

TAGGED:

UBISOFT
ASSASSINS CREED
CESSNA 421
CLAUDE GUILLEMOT DEAD
GUILLEMOT

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