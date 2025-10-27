ETV Bharat / international

A Former Mali Prime Minister Goes To Prison For Expressing Solidarity With Critics Of Military Junta

Bamako(Mali): A Mali court on Monday sentenced to prison a former prime minister who publicly expressed solidarity with jailed critics of the military junta.

Moussa Mara faces two years in prison after being convicted on charges of undermining state authority and inciting public disorder. His sentence is the latest in a crackdown by Mali’s military rulers that rights activists say targets critics and opposition leaders.

Mara also must pay a fine of 500,000 CFA francs ($888), said his lawyer, Mountaga Tall, who added that they will appeal.

Mara will serve one year without parole and another year suspended, a close associate, Abdoulaye Yaro, told The Associated Press.