ETV Bharat / international

A Former Mali Prime Minister Goes To Prison For Expressing Solidarity With Critics Of Military Junta

Former PM of Mali Moussa Mara faces two years in prison after being convicted on charges of undermining state authority and inciting public disorder.

Former Mali Prime Minister Moussa Mara
File photo of Former Mali Prime Minister Moussa Mara (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bamako(Mali): A Mali court on Monday sentenced to prison a former prime minister who publicly expressed solidarity with jailed critics of the military junta.

Moussa Mara faces two years in prison after being convicted on charges of undermining state authority and inciting public disorder. His sentence is the latest in a crackdown by Mali’s military rulers that rights activists say targets critics and opposition leaders.

Mara also must pay a fine of 500,000 CFA francs ($888), said his lawyer, Mountaga Tall, who added that they will appeal.

Mara will serve one year without parole and another year suspended, a close associate, Abdoulaye Yaro, told The Associated Press.

“As long as the night lasts, the sun will obviously appear! We will fight by all means for this to happen as soon as possible,” the former prime minister said on social media in July after visiting jailed critics of the junta.

Since the country's most recent coup in 2021, Gen. Assimi Goita has sought to consolidate his grip on power. In June, Goita was granted an additional five years in power despite earlier promises of a return to civilian rule by 2024.

The military regime has also dissolved political parties.

Mali, a landlocked nation in Africa’s semiarid Sahel region on the southern fringe of the Sahara desert, has been embroiled in the political instability that has swept across West and Central Africa over the last decade.

TAGGED:

MALI PRIME MINISTER
JAILED CRITICS MILITARY JUNTA
ASSIMI GOITA
AFRICA SEMIARID SAHEL REGION
MOUSSA MARA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.