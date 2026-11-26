ETV Bharat / international

A Fire On A Major Highway Surrounding Cairo Kills At Least 30 People: Egypt’s Health Minister

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Cairo: A crash involving a fuel tanker ignited a massive fire on a major highway surrounding Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 31 people, Egyptian authorities said.

The blaze on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egyptian capital, also injured at least 21 people and left more than two dozen cars and motorcycles charred, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The stretch of the highway where the crash occurred was in Waraq, a densely populated neighbourhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area, according to the Health Ministry. At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading amongst the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb. Ahmed Sameer, who was stuck in traffic as the road was blocked after the accident, saw the fuel truck and many cars on fire. He said he saw at least eight bodies being removed from burned cars.