ETV Bharat / international

A California Billionaire Tax Proposal Faced A Major Setback Despite Big Wins For Progressives

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, takes the podium after being introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., during a campaign rally in support of California Proposition 40, known as the billionaire tax, in Los Angeles, Oct. 5, 2026 ( AP )

Sacramento: In an election with major wins for Democrats and progressives nationwide, California voters not only rejected the biggest test yet for a state wealth tax, they also approved a measure making it much harder to enact one in the future.

Proposition 40 would have imposed a one-time 5% tax on the wealth of Californians whose net worth exceeds $1 billion, with most of the money dedicated to healthcare. Just more than half — 52% — of voters rejected it. Meanwhile, they narrowly approved Proposition 42, which bans the state from enacting future taxes on people’s financial assets. State lawmakers can't override that; it can only be undone by voters with a future ballot measure.

“I don’t think you’re going to see such a good Democratic electorate in the near future,” said Wesley Hussey, a political science professor at California State University, Sacramento. “This was the time to pass something that was pretty lefty and progressive and had a lot of opposition.”

Nationally it was a good year for so-called “tax the rich” measures in other states, including Washington, where voters upheld a 9.9% tax on household income over $1 million. But California's measure was different because it would have taxed the assets, not the income, of the ultrarich.

And it targeted billionaires, who are significantly wealthier than millionaires and have far more assets to spend. A committee that opposed Proposition 40 and backed Proposition 42 raised more than $333 million, including large donations from tech billionaires such as Google co-founder Sergey Brin and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Collectively, the fight over taxing billionaires was one of the most expensive ballot battles in state history.

Outside observers say the fact that it failed in California, a heavily Democratic state often viewed as a liberal leader, is not surprising because of the sheer amount of money spent opposing it and the big-name Democrats who lined up against it. Gov. Gavin Newsom was among those warning it was a bad financial deal for the state. Opponents outspent supporters by 10 to 1.

But proponents of the wealth tax, which included SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, are trying to frame the loss as progress toward holding billionaires accountable in the future. They have teased bringing the idea before voters again in 2028.

“The game is up, people have had it and this election is just the beginning,” Khanna said on election night.

The proposal was controversial from the beginning

Faced with pushback from Newsom, SEIU UHW offered to scale back its proposal in June just before it qualified for the ballot. The union proposed a 2% levy, down from 5%, but Newsom's office said the proposed tax remained fundamentally flawed. Efforts to make a deal fell apart, and the union proceeded despite a growing coalition of groups opposing the tax.

Opponents of the tax said its failure affirmed that voters understood the risks associated with it. They warned it would have driven billionaires and their tax money out of state, causing budget problems down the road. California relies heavily on the rich for its income tax revenue.

“We were hopefully optimistic based on the polls that voters would agree with us that Prop. 40 was just a horrible idea for the state and Prop. 42 provides some important protections going forward," said David Kline, a spokesperson for the California Taxpayers Association.

California voters didn’t completely repudiate the concept of taxing the wealthy at higher rates in this year’s election. They approved a measure to indefinitely extend a tax increase on individual incomes exceeding $371,000 to raise money for education.