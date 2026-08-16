ETV Bharat / international

A Bus Crash In Hungary Kills 12 People, Injures At Least 10 Others

An aerial photo taken by drone shows the emergency services as they attend the scene after a passenger bus went off the road and overturned in a ditch along a highway between Mezokeresztes and Mezonagymihaly in Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. ( AP )

Budapest: A passenger bus traveling on a highway in Hungary early Sunday went off the road and into a ditch where it overturned, killing 12 and injuring others, police said.

The bus, which carried Polish license plates, was traveling on eastbound lanes near the town of Mezokeresztes when it overturned on the M3 motorway around 140 kilometers (87 miles) east of Hungary’s capital, Budapest, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

In a statement, police said it was likely that the driver fell asleep, causing the accident, and that the driver had been taken into custody.