ETV Bharat / international

9/11 Shaped Indian-American Saritha Komatireddy, The Republican Challenger For New York Attorney General

New Delhi: Indian-American Saritha Komatireddy has stepped into a high profile political contests, as she takes on Democratic incumbent Letitia James as the Republican challenger in the November 3 election for New York’s Attorney General. A former federal prosecutor with more than a decade of experience handling terrorism, cybercrime, money laundering and many other complex cases, Komatireddy is making her law enforcement record the centrepiece of her campaign.

Komatireddy, 42, secured the GoP (Grand Old Party) nomination in February 2026. Her campaign is built around a law and order message, drawing heavily on her years as a federal prosecutor in New York, and her later role as Chief of Staff of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). But behind her legal career is a personal story that began with an Indian immigrant family, and was profoundly influenced by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Turning Point

Komatireddy has said the 9/11 attacks shaped her decision to pursue a career in law. The attacks took place in New York, where she was born and where she would later spend more than a decade prosecuting some of the country's most serious crimes. As an Assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of New York, she worked on cases involving international terrorism, cybercrime, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, fraud and foreign public corruption.

While serving in this role for over a decade, she became a senior member of the National Security and Cybercrime Section and took on several leadership roles, including Chief of International Narcotics and Money Laundering, Deputy Chief of Appeals and Deputy Chief of General Crimes. In her campaign bio, she has highlight the sentences she secured in cases involving an al-Qaeda operative, an ISIS sniper and a Sinaloa cartel associate to highlight her tough stance.

Her profile on the website of Holtzman Vogel, a Washington, DC law firm in which she is a partner, says her work also covered export controls, economic sanctions, violent gangs and other complex criminal investigations. During her time as a federal prosecutor, Komatireddy conducted eight jury trials and argued 15 appeals before the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

From 9/11 Prosecutor To Political Candidate

Komatireddy's journey from the daughter of Indian immigrants to a federal prosecutor and senior law enforcement official has now brought her into electoral politics. The November 3 election will pit her against James, who is a two-time incumbent, in a contest where Komatireddy is seeking to turn her experience fighting terrorism and organised crime into a case for why she should become New York's next Attorney General.

For her, the race represents a dramatic shift from prosecuting cases inside federal courtrooms, to asking New York voters to put her in charge of one of the state's most prominent law enforcement offices.

Key facts about Saritha Komatireddy (ETV Bharat)

Telangana Connection

Komatireddy's personal background has also become an important part of her campaign. She was born in Brooklyn to parents who moved to the US from what is now Telangana in the 1980s. She spent part of her childhood in Missouri.

She has spoken about her father's humble beginnings in India and his decision to move to the US. In campaign and media appearances, she has described herself as an 'immigrant kid' and has linked her story to her belief in meritocracy.

During the campaign, she has also highlighted diversity within the Republican Party. Pointing to Usha Vance, the Indian-American wife of Vice President J D Vance, Komatireddy has argued that diversity is not the preserve of any one political party.

From Federal Courtroom To DEA

Komatireddy's legal career extends well beyond the courtroom. After more than a decade as a federal prosecutor, she served as Chief of Staff of the DEA from 2023 to 2024. Her career has included work on some of the US government's most sensitive law-enforcement matters. Before becoming a federal prosecutor, she worked in complex civil litigation at Holtzman Vogel, and served on the investigative team of the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling.