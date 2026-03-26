ETV Bharat / international

686 Ships And Counting: Marine Traffic Pileup In Gulf Of Oman, Dark Vessel Activity Rises In Strait Of Hormuz

Hyderabad: As the US-Israel war on Iran nears a month, marine traffic through the Strait of Hormuz through which one-fifth of the global oil supply passes, has transitioned to a controlled movement of vessels, dark activity and selective access with 686 ships piling up in the Gulf of Oman, a report by maritime intelligence service 'Windward' said.

According to the report, maritime conflict in the Gulf has moved beyond immediate disruption into a more structured and adaptive phase.

“Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains near collapse, but the operating picture is no longer defined only by paralysis. Instead, the third week has been marked by controlled movement, dark activity and selective access, alongside visible adaptation by both state and commercial actors,” the report said.

According to Windward, there are 686 ships in the Gulf despite the Strait’s closure with the bulk of them – 400 – in the Gulf of Oman. The build-up, as per Windward, suggests that “many operators have chosen to hold positions outside Hormuz rather than commit immediately to long-haul rerouting”.

The report said that only 16 crossings by ships with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on were observed in the Strait of Hormuz between March 15 and March 22. Besides, the report also observed the presence of eight “dark ships” exceeding 290 metres (950 ft) operating in the Strait with their AIS switched off.