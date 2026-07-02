ETV Bharat / international

6 Tourists Killed, 3 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Pakistan's Swat Valley

Peshawar: At least six tourists were killed, and three others went missing after a boat carrying nine members of a family capsized in a lake in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Saifullah Lake in the Kalam Valley of Upper Swat district, a popular tourist destination. According to police, all nine passengers on board belonged to the same family when the boat overturned during a trip on the lake.

Rescue 1122 Swat teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.