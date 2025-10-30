ETV Bharat / international

6 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: At least six soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in an IED blast targeting a convoy of the security forces in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said.

The convoy came under attack in Sultani area in the restive Kurram tribal district bordering Afghanistan. In the ensuing gun battle, seven terrorists were killed.

The terrorists opened fire on the convoy while it was moving through the area. During the engagement, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Dogar, causing heavy casualties.

As a result of the blast, one officer and five soldiers were killed.