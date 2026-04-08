ETV Bharat / international

50 Pc On Countries Supplying Weapons To Iran, There Will Be No Enrichment Of Uranium: Trump

"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned against supplying weapons to Iran, threatening immediate 50 percent US tariffs on any country that does so.

In another Truth social post, Trump said that there will be no more enrichment of uranium by Iran, and that the two countries will work together to "dig up and remove" nuclear material deeply buried after last year's US airstrike. He also said that his administration is "talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran,"

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!" Trump posted on Truth Social, hours after he announced a temporary ceasefire in the war with the Islamic Republic.

"There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust,'" he added. (With AFP Inputs)