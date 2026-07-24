30-Member Indian Commerce Chamber Delegation To Visit Sri Lanka
The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking session for the participants on July 28.
By PTI
Published : July 24, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Colombo: A 30-member delegation from the Indian Chamber of Commerce will visit Sri Lanka to explore trade, investment and commercial partnerships, its local counterpart, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, said on Friday.
The Indian delegation represents members from industries such as manufacturing, construction, engineering and infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, water treatment, industrial mineral exports and imports, and renewable energy.
Others are from IT and digital services, agriculture, travel and tourism, consultancy and advisory services, food processing, brewery, distillery and winery, exports and immigration services, fine arts and heritage, and sports products. The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking session for the participants on July 28.
“The networking session is designed to facilitate direct business interactions between Sri Lankan and Indian companies, enabling participants to identify partnership opportunities, discuss potential collaborations, and establish new commercial connections across a range of industries," the statement said.
"As India continues to be one of Sri Lanka's most significant trading partners and investment sources, the session provides a timely platform for businesses to strengthen cross-border relationships and explore opportunities in one of the region's fastest-growing markets,” it said. "The 30-member delegation represents a broad cross-section of Indian industries, reflecting the growing scope of economic engagement between Sri Lanka and India," it added.
India has traditionally been among Sri Lanka’s largest trade partners. The bilateral merchandise trade amounted to USD 7.18 billion in FY 2025-26, with India’s exports at USD 5.52 billion and Sri Lanka’s exports at USD 1.66 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.