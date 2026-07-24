ETV Bharat / international

30-Member Indian Commerce Chamber Delegation To Visit Sri Lanka

Colombo: A 30-member delegation from the Indian Chamber of Commerce will visit Sri Lanka to explore trade, investment and commercial partnerships, its local counterpart, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, said on Friday.

The Indian delegation represents members from industries such as manufacturing, construction, engineering and infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, water treatment, industrial mineral exports and imports, and renewable energy.

Others are from IT and digital services, agriculture, travel and tourism, consultancy and advisory services, food processing, brewery, distillery and winery, exports and immigration services, fine arts and heritage, and sports products. The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking session for the participants on July 28.