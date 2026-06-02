ETV Bharat / international

Operation Checkmate: 30 Indians Living And Working Illegally In US As Truck Drivers Arrested, To Be Deported

New York: About 30 individuals from India, found to be living in the US illegally and working as commercial truck drivers, have been arrested as part of a federal operation and will soon be deported.

The US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement on Monday (local time) that during the week of May 11-15, Border Patrol agents from Yuma Sector in Arizona arrested 52 individuals during ‘Operation Checkmate’ for being in the US illegally, including 36 who were found to be driving semi-trucks.

Out of the 36 illegal semi-truck drivers arrested, 30 were from India, while the remaining six were from Mexico, El Salvador, and Russia. They had commercial driver’s licenses from states such as California, New York, Washington and Virginia, while some did not possess any form of driver’s license.

Most possessed employment authorisation documents, which were obtained during the Joe Biden administration and were no longer valid. All individuals were processed in accordance with federal law and will be deported.

Operation Checkmate is aimed at enhancing public safety through enforcement of immigration statutes to detect and arrest illegal persons operating commercial motor vehicles in the country.