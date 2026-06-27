ETV Bharat / international

3 Indian-Origin Men Jailed For Running Sophisticated Drugs Network In UK

London: A Metropolitan Police investigation into a "sophisticated" west London organised crime network dealing in heroin and crack cocaine has resulted in three Indian-origin men being sentenced to a total of over 22 years.

Purshotam Dhillon, 59, who was a serving magistrate at the time of his arrest and allowed his position to be used to facilitate the illegal operation, was handed a seven-year custodial sentence at Croydon Crown Court in south London on Thursday. Hardeep Thind, 48, also known as Harry Singh, was sentenced to 12 years and six months and Bikramjit Brar, 46, was sentenced to three years and four months.

“This was a complex and far-reaching investigation that uncovered a well-established organised crime network responsible for supplying significant quantities of Class A (banned) drugs across London," said Detective Inspector (DI) Mark Gavin, from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit.

“The team’s extensive work enabled us to identify, disrupt and dismantle a group whose actions would have been causing serious harm to communities. “As a serving magistrate, Dhillon abused a position of trust in the most serious way. This case demonstrates that no-one is above the law, and those who engage in criminality will be held accountable," he said.

Detectives from the unit pieced together call data records, forensic evidence and phone downloads to identify a group responsible for the wholesale supply of heroin and crack cocaine across London between October 2024 and July 2025. The network operated multiple drug lines and distributed drugs worth over 100,000 pounds, the police found.

“County lines are far more than drug dealing – they exploit the vulnerable and fuel violence. We remain committed to relentlessly pursuing those responsible,” added DI Gavin.

The investigation began in January 2024 after the Met Police team focussed on tackling London drugs lines identified a highly-active drugs line known as “Hadi”, responsible for distributing heroin and crack cocaine to a large customer base across west London.