23-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In US After Suffering From Severe Cough, Chest Pain

New York: A 23-year-old Indian student, who graduated recently and was looking for a job, has died after reportedly being sick with a severe cough and chest pain. Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, alias Raji, from Andhra Pradesh graduated recently from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by her cousin Chaitanya YVK in Denton city, Texas.

She came to the US with hopes of building a bright future for her family who are marginal farmers in Karmechedu village of Bapatla district, according to the fundraiser. Raji, who was looking for a job to begin her professional career, fell sick with a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days, her cousin said.

On November 7 morning, she did not wake up while her alarm rang, it said. “She was a bright, hopeful soul who dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey,” Chaitanya said.