ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Arrests 22 Buddhist Monks Returning From Thailand After Drugs Found In Their Luggage

The monks at the airport in Colombo ( Arrangement )

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Twenty-two Buddhist monks returning to Sri Lanka from Thailand were arrested after narcotic drugs worth nearly Rs 110 crore were found concealed in their luggage at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo on Sunday.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off received by the Sri Lankan government's Anti-Narcotics Division, officials at the airport in Colombo conducted intensive searches of passengers arriving from abroad starting from Saturday night till the early hours of Sunday.

The officials also searched the luggage of 22 Buddhist monks returning to Sri Lanka from Thailand. Each monk's travel bag was found containing five kilograms of narcotics.

The officials confiscated the drugs and immediately arrested the monks. They further stated that the confiscated narcotics belonged to the 'Kush' and 'Hash' varieties.