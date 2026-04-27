Sri Lanka Arrests 22 Buddhist Monks Returning From Thailand After Drugs Found In Their Luggage
Each monk was found to be carrying 5 kg of narcotic drugs.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Twenty-two Buddhist monks returning to Sri Lanka from Thailand were arrested after narcotic drugs worth nearly Rs 110 crore were found concealed in their luggage at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo on Sunday.
According to sources, acting on a tip-off received by the Sri Lankan government's Anti-Narcotics Division, officials at the airport in Colombo conducted intensive searches of passengers arriving from abroad starting from Saturday night till the early hours of Sunday.
The officials also searched the luggage of 22 Buddhist monks returning to Sri Lanka from Thailand. Each monk's travel bag was found containing five kilograms of narcotics.
The officials confiscated the drugs and immediately arrested the monks. They further stated that the confiscated narcotics belonged to the 'Kush' and 'Hash' varieties.
"The Buddhist monks arrested in this drug trafficking case hail from various parts of Sri Lanka. These young monks, who are pursuing higher education, travelled to Thailand on April 22 with financial assistance provided by an individual.
Photographs and videos seized from their mobile phones indicate that while in Thailand, they engaged in various activities while being dressed in ordinary civilian attire rather than in their traditional monastic robes," said an official after the interrogation of the monks.
Airport officials stated that this was the first time in the history of Bandaranaike International Airport that such a large group of Buddhist monks was nabbed with such a huge quantity of narcotics.
Meanwhile, the arrested Buddhist monks were produced before the Negombo Magistrate and sent to jail. The incident has sent shockwaves across Sri Lanka.
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