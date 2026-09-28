ETV Bharat / international

21 killed As Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides Across Nepal

A policeman searches for bodies along the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kathmandu: At least 21 people have been killed in floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past few days, officials said on Sunday. This comes as relentless rainfall triggered fresh flooding, swept away houses and disrupted road traffic in several parts of the country. The Himalayan nation is still reeling from last month's devastating flash floods, which killed at least 1,453 people, while more than 5,000 remain missing.

Five people were killed after a landslide buried a house in Mathagadhi Rural Municipality of Palpa district on Saturday night. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday morning. Separately, 16 people were killed in floods, landslides, lightning and other rain-related incidents over the past four days, taking the overall toll to 21. The country recorded 439 monsoon-related incidents over the past five days, while security personnel rescued 1,284 people affected by floods, landslides and inundation. In Rupandehi district of Lumbini province, floodwaters from the Tinau River swept away six houses along the riverbank in Butwal on Saturday night after the river crossed its danger level, the Kathmandu Post reported.