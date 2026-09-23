ETV Bharat / international

2019 Easter Bombings: Sri Lankan Court Sentences 15 Accused To Over 200 Years In Prison Each

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday found 15 of the 24 accused guilty of involvement in the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks, and sentenced them each to over 200 years in prison.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat, linked to ISIS, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500.

The fifteen accused each have been sentenced to 220 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, adaderana news portal reported.

The three-judge High Court Trial-at-Bar comprising Judges Navaratne Marasinghe, Ramanathan Kannan and Sujeewa Nissanka on Tuesday announced its verdict, convicting 15 accused, while acquitting nine others.

Mohammadu Ebrahim Mohammdu Naufer alias Naufar Moulavi, the prime accused, was among those convicted by the court after the trial, which lasted nearly five years. Initially, 25 accused were charged for their role in the bombings. As one of the suspects died, 24 were indicted in October 2021.