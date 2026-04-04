ETV Bharat / international

2 US Fighter Jets, As Many Black Hawk Helicopters Hit By Iran As West Asia War Escalates, At Least 1 Crew Member Missing

(Left) Picture released by the Iranian state media show fragments of a downed US jet; (Right) US aircraft seen midair refuelling while searching for the downed F-15 pilot. ( Source: Iranian Media )

Iran shot down a US fighter jet, an A-10 Warthog, the second US aircraft to go down in the Middle East in separate attacks on Friday, with one US pilot rescued and at least one missing, in a dramatic escalation since the war began nearly five weeks ago. Tehran also claimed it had managed to hit two US Black Hawk helicopters, part of the search and rescue operation for the missing pilot.

Iranian state media reported, citing Iran’s Army public relations office, that Iranian air defences had hit a US A-10 aircraft. The A-10 is a single-seat aircraft. Earlier, Iranian state media had reported that the Iranian military shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle, a $31.1 million aircraft (about Rs 289 crore). The aircraft is a variation of the Air Force fighter jet that carries a pilot and a weapons system officer. It was unclear which of the two was rescued.

The A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft, which costs about $18.8 million (around Rs 174 crore), was hit and crashed over Kuwait, with the pilot ejecting.

In addition to these two fighter jets, Iran also managed to hit two Black Hawk helicopters--each costing between $15 million (139 crore) and $21 million (195 crore--that were involved in the search effort for the missing pilot. The helicopters, however, managed to make it out of Iranian airspace, Reuters reported, citing two US officials.

Before word of the rescue, social media footage showed American drones, aircraft and helicopters flying over the mountainous region where a TV channel affiliated with Iranian state television said earlier that at least one pilot bailed out of the fighter jet.

A US CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Camp Buehring base in Kuwait was also damaged by Iran, according to Press TV.

'No, It's War'

It was the first time US aircraft have been downed in the conflict and came just two days after US President Donald Trump said in a national address that the US has “beaten and completely decimated Iran” and was “going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast.”