2 US Fighter Jets, As Many Black Hawk Helicopters Hit By Iran As West Asia War Escalates, At Least 1 Crew Member Missing
The hits came just two days after Donald Trump said the US has "beaten and completely decimated Iran" and was "going to finish the job".
Published : April 4, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Iran shot down a US fighter jet, an A-10 Warthog, the second US aircraft to go down in the Middle East in separate attacks on Friday, with one US pilot rescued and at least one missing, in a dramatic escalation since the war began nearly five weeks ago. Tehran also claimed it had managed to hit two US Black Hawk helicopters, part of the search and rescue operation for the missing pilot.
Iranian state media reported, citing Iran’s Army public relations office, that Iranian air defences had hit a US A-10 aircraft. The A-10 is a single-seat aircraft. Earlier, Iranian state media had reported that the Iranian military shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle, a $31.1 million aircraft (about Rs 289 crore). The aircraft is a variation of the Air Force fighter jet that carries a pilot and a weapons system officer. It was unclear which of the two was rescued.
USAF HC-130J and HH-60G Pave Hawks on a deep combat search and rescue for the downed F-15 Strike Eagle crew in Iran. pic.twitter.com/vhCqUupLuz— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 3, 2026
The A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft, which costs about $18.8 million (around Rs 174 crore), was hit and crashed over Kuwait, with the pilot ejecting.
In addition to these two fighter jets, Iran also managed to hit two Black Hawk helicopters--each costing between $15 million (139 crore) and $21 million (195 crore--that were involved in the search effort for the missing pilot. The helicopters, however, managed to make it out of Iranian airspace, Reuters reported, citing two US officials.
Before word of the rescue, social media footage showed American drones, aircraft and helicopters flying over the mountainous region where a TV channel affiliated with Iranian state television said earlier that at least one pilot bailed out of the fighter jet.
A US CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Camp Buehring base in Kuwait was also damaged by Iran, according to Press TV.
Images of the US CH-47 helicopter in Kuwait, which was targeted by Iran.— Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 4, 2026
Follow https://t.co/B3zXG74hnU pic.twitter.com/oPrEnJ9Tfg
'No, It's War'
It was the first time US aircraft have been downed in the conflict and came just two days after US President Donald Trump said in a national address that the US has “beaten and completely decimated Iran” and was “going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast.”
Neither the White House nor the Pentagon released public information about the downed planes. In a brief telephone interview with NBC News, Trump declined to discuss the search-and-rescue efforts but said what happened would not affect negotiations with Iran.
“No, not at all. No, it’s war,” he said.
Separately, Iranian state media said the US A-10 attack aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf after being struck by Iranian defense forces. A US official who spoke to Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military situation said it was not clear if the aircraft crashed or was shot down or whether Iran was involved. Neither the status of the crew nor exactly where it went down was immediately known.
Those incidents came as Iran fired on targets across the Middle East on Friday, keeping the pressure on Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbours despite US and Israeli insistence that Iran’s military capabilities have been all but destroyed.
Second Service Member’s Status Unknown
Neither the White House nor the Pentagon released public information about the downed planes. But the Pentagon notified the House Armed Services Committee that the status of a second service member from the fighter jet was not known.
Iran’s attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure and its tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas transits in peacetime, have roiled stock markets, sent oil prices skyrocketing, and threatened to raise the cost of many basic goods, including food.
An anchor urged residents to hand over any “enemy pilot” to police and promised a reward. It was the first time the U.S. has lost aircraft in Iranian territory during the conflict and could mark a new level of pressure on the U.S. military.
Throughout the war, Iran has made a series of claims about shooting down piloted enemy aircraft that turned out not to be true. Friday was the first time that Iran went on television urging the public to look for a downed pilot.
Iranian state media said in a post on the social platform X that the military shot down a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle. The aircraft is a variation of the Air Force fighter jet that carries a pilot and weapons system officer.
Alan Diehl, a former investigator for the Air Force Safety Center, said the Strike Eagle has an emergency locator beacon in a survival kit that can be set to activate automatically or manually.
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