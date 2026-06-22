ETV Bharat / international

2 Senior US Officials Visit Sri Lanka Amid Growing Focus On Indian Ocean Region

Colombo: Two senior US officials, including Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider, have arrived in Sri Lanka on separate visits focused on defence, security and economic cooperation amid Washington's growing engagement with the strategically located Indian Ocean nation, officials said on Monday.

Schneider arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday for a three-day visit ending June 24, the US Embassy here said. Separately, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur also arrived in Colombo on Sunday for a three-day visit, it said.

The high-profile visits assume significance in the backdrop of growing geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean region, where China has expanded its infrastructure investments and maritime footprint in recent years. The US has been seeking to deepen defence, security and economic engagement with countries in the region, including Sri Lanka, as part of its broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

According to the US mission, during his visit, Schneider will meet senior Sri Lankan government and defence officials, including leaders of the defence ministry and the Sri Lanka Air Force. "Discussions will focus on expanded cooperation across air and maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster response, and regional security," it said.