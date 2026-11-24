ETV Bharat / international

2 Indians Among 11 Injured In Houthi Attack In Saudi Arabia's capital

Dubai: Two Indians and three Nepalese nationals were among 11 people injured on Tuesday when Yemen's Houthi militia targeted a tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital, authorities said.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said 11 people were injured after the tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District came under what it described as a "terrorist attack" by Houthi militia.

Those injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese and four Egyptians, it said.

It said that competent authorities immediately responded to the incident, implemented all approved procedures and measures for handling such situations, and took the necessary measures to protect lives and property.

Earlier, Saudi-led Coalition Spokesperson Maj Gen Turki Al Malki said a tower had been targeted in the financial district and that competent authorities were responding at the site.