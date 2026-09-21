ETV Bharat / international

2 Indian Students Killed During Flight Training In Canada

Toronto: Two Indian students have been killed in a tragic air accident in Canada during their flight training, the Indian mission has said.

Manoj Sivakumar from Tamil Nadu and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham from Puducherry died while they were on their flight training. The Consulate General of India in Vancouver on Sunday expressed condolences over their death.