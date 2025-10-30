'1914 Sikhs': British Military Launches Ceremonial Troop To Honour World War I Sikh Soldiers
Members of the ‘1914 Sikhs’ said it was a privilege that they were given the opportunity to represent the Sikh community.
London: The British military has launched ‘1914 Sikhs’, a ceremonial marching troop dedicated to honouring the Sikh soldiers who served in World War I and beyond.
During an inauguration parade in London on Wednesday, the troop members were seen dressed in an authentic World War I Sikh infantry uniform, complete with period-accurate equipment such as the Lee-Enfield rifle.
The members of the new marching troop, who are sergeants in the British Army, called it an inspirational moment.
Avi Kaul, 28, a Lance Corporal at ‘The Royal Lancers’ of the British Army and a member of the '1914 Sikhs', expressed his pride and privilege in representing the Sikh community and the military.
"It was a big deal for me personally having the opportunity to stand up and represent the Sikh community and the military especially it's a big privilege and especially more poignant during the remembrance period," Kaul said.
The inauguration ceremony showcased the troop's marching skills, and attendees praised the initiative, noting its positive impact on awareness and multiculturalism. "It's good to recognise not just other Sikhs currently serving in the military but the long standing lineage which every living Sikh today in the military represents," he said.
Kaul said he was in the Coronation in 2023, and individually it was good to earn recognition, but to be able to formalise it as a troop and to be able to put us out there in the parade square, was a big step forward.
"I think to take away from that is just to remember the shared history that this country has and the multiculturalism that it brings."
Chamandeep Singh, a sergeant in the British Army and member of the '1917 Sikhs' found the experience "surreal". "It's amazing. I can't explain how inspirational and how surreal it feels because this is the replica of the uniform which our forefathers wore back in the day," he said.
"Throughout the day, we were rehearsing. People who were bystanders on the roads said they were stopping by to take photos. Obviously, this might be something new for them but by seeing this, this is a positive awareness itself," Singh said. (With AFP inputs)
