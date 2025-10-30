ETV Bharat / international

'1914 Sikhs': British Military Launches Ceremonial Troop To Honour World War I Sikh Soldiers

Members of the '1914 Sikhs' during the inauguration parade in London. ( AFP screengrab )

London: The British military has launched ‘1914 Sikhs’, a ceremonial marching troop dedicated to honouring the Sikh soldiers who served in World War I and beyond.

During an inauguration parade in London on Wednesday, the troop members were seen dressed in an authentic World War I Sikh infantry uniform, complete with period-accurate equipment such as the Lee-Enfield rifle.

The members of the new marching troop, who are sergeants in the British Army, called it an inspirational moment.

Avi Kaul, 28, a Lance Corporal at ‘The Royal Lancers’ of the British Army and a member of the '1914 Sikhs', expressed his pride and privilege in representing the Sikh community and the military.

"It was a big deal for me personally having the opportunity to stand up and represent the Sikh community and the military especially it's a big privilege and especially more poignant during the remembrance period," Kaul said.