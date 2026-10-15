ETV Bharat / international

19-Year-Old Arrested In Illinois For Planning Attack On Hindu Place Of Worship

New York: A 19-year-old man was arrested for plotting an attack “potentially targeting” a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area in Illinois, with authorities recovering a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideologies and containing references to violence against people of “Indian descent.”

Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine was arrested on October 11 following an investigation into an alleged mass shooting plot.

Paporakis appeared for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, where a judge ordered him detained. He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 30.

The arrest comes amid celebrations of Hindu festivals, including Navaratri, and just two weeks after the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was vandalised.

On October 11, the Palatine Police Department was contacted by the Mount Prospect Police Department regarding information it had received about a potential mass shooting. The information originated from an individual who reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis.

According to investigators, Paporakis had shared a document outlining an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting. He had also shared images depicting a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour, and other tactical equipment and accessories.

“Based on information developed during the investigation, detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack on Sunday, October 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. However, the specific intended location has not been confirmed and remains under investigation,” the police said on Wednesday.

Palatine Police detectives examined electronic communications and a self-titled document attributed to Paporakis, “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora shooter’s manifesto),” which contained “statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed toward individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.”

Officers from the Palatine and Mount Prospect Police Departments coordinated an immediate response, and through their joint efforts, Paporakis was located and taken into custody as he was leaving his residence on the evening of October 11.

As part of the subsequent investigation, Palatine Police detectives executed a search warrant at Paporakis' residence.