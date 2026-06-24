ETV Bharat / international

19 Million Barrels Of Oil Transited Through Hormuz On Monday: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that 19 millions barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait on Monday, which was an all time record. “Oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Trump has been asserting that continuing the war against Iran would have caused economic catastrophe, an effective acknowledgment of Iran’s leverage in negotiations through the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices ticked lower on Tuesday with Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell 45 cents to USD 77.45 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures declined 34 cents to USD 73.52.