17 Stranded Indian Tourists Rescued From Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal

Kathmandu: Security personnel on Thursday rescued 72 trekkers, including 17 Indian tourists, who were stranded at Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal's Myagdi due to continuous snowfall.

All the foreign tourists who reached the Annapuna Base camp were Indian nationals, according to Armed Police Force (APF) sources. The tourists were stranded after heavy snow blocked trekking routes along the Dhaulagiri Circuit trail, known as the “Hidden Valley”, which connects Myagdi and Mustang districts, according to APF sources.

A rescue team was deployed from Mustang to assist those stuck in the mountain region. They have been rescued from 4,190 metres and safely brought down to Annapurna Rural Municipality, the APF sources said.