15 States Sue Trump Administration Over Child Vaccine Policy

Los Angeles: Fifteen Democratic-run US states announced Tuesday they are suing President Donald Trump's administration over its reduction in the number of recommended pediatric vaccines, which they criticize as contrary to science.

The reform, announced in January by the US Department of Health and Human Services led by long-time vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr, means the country is no longer recommending that every child receive immunizations against several diseases, including rotavirus, influenza and Covid-19.

Instead the seven vaccines in question are being recommended only for those children at particular risk, a move that upends years of scientifically backed recommendations that reduced disease with routine shots.

"Secretary RFK Jr. and his CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are flouting decades of scientific research, ignoring credible medical experts, and threatening to strain state resources and make America's children sicker," California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading the lawsuit with his Arizona counterpart, said at a press conference.

Kennedy is named as a defendant, along with the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services. The other vaccines stripped of their universally recommended status are for hepatitis A, meningococcal disease, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the highly infectious hepatitis B virus.

Leaves kids unprotected