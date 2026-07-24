ETV Bharat / international

15 Personnel Killed In Attack On Police Checkpost In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: At least 15 personnel, including 12 soldiers, were killed in an attack on a joint police checkpost in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack in Tank district was carried out by the Fitna-al-Khawarij early on Friday.

The term Fitna-al-Khawarij is used to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Two police officials and a forest department employee were among the deceased. Twelve terrorists were also killed by the security forces while they were trying to flee.

Terrorists breached the security of the joint checkpost. Security forces responded swiftly and effectively, forcing the attackers to retreat, the ISPR said in a statement.