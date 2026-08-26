ETV Bharat / international

15 Infants Killed In Fire At Pak Hospital

Islamabad: At least 15 infants were killed on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a gynaecology ward of a major hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. The fire incident occurred at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest and well-equipped public hospital in the capital. Geo News reported that 15 babies died in the inferno.

However, there was no official confirmation of the casualties. PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told the Dawn newspaper that 15 babies were in the ward where the fire occurred. “Some of the babies may have been discharged during the night so the exact number [of casualties] cannot be shared right now,” she said.