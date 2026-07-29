13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Ship In Conflict-Ridden Black Sea
The Forward Seamen’s Union of India said the crew members are in a “terrible and life-threatening situation”.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Thirteen Indians sailors are trapped on a ship amid drone and missile attacks at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in the Black Sea, said the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI).
The crew members, who are onboard M.V. AMIR1, are in a “terrible and life-threatening situation”, the FSUI warned Tuesday night in a post on X.
"We urgently appeal to all concerned authorities, shipowners, flag state, and the Government of India to immediately secure their safety and arrange prompt repatriation," said the post.
Urgent Appeal | M.V. AMIR1— FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) July 28, 2026
M.V. AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, is trapped in a terrible and life-threatening situation.
Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the… pic.twitter.com/tIIwuC9Mdk
"Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the vessel. The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment."
Reports of the missing 13 Indian sailors come as the Indian government has been coordinating with Ukrainian authorities to trace two Indian sailors who went missing after a drone attack on the Palau-flagged cargo vessel MV AGN Ragnar in the Black Sea.
Indian sailors have been vulnerable to attacks in the Black Sea as the Ukraine war has now reached maritime shipping lines.
India, after the Philippines, is the world's second-largest supplier of sailors to commercial shipping with a 12.2 per cent share in the seafaring workforce, according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026.
The government, through advisories, has been urging seafarers to be cautious about taking jobs in the Black Sea region even as it has announced it plans to create a database of Indian sailors on ships. Even as Indian casualties have been going up, India has also lodged protests with both Ukraine and Russia following Indian sailor casualties.
On 19 July, four Indians were among ten seafarers killed, while one Indian was left in critical condition after their vessel, MV Golden Leo, a cargo ship carrying corn, was attacked while departing the port of Odesa.
"Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones," noted the FSUI.
Read More
At UNSC, India Voices Strong Support For Palestine, Condemns Attacks On Ships Transiting Strait Of Hormuz