ETV Bharat / international

13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Ship In Conflict-Ridden Black Sea

A rescue ship evacuating injured crew members approaching the port in Tulcea, Romania on July 21, after an LPG tanker ship sailing across the Black Sea toward a Ukrainian port caught fire off the coast of Romania. ( AP )

New Delhi: Thirteen Indians sailors are trapped on a ship amid drone and missile attacks at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in the Black Sea, said the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI). The crew members, who are onboard M.V. AMIR1, are in a “terrible and life-threatening situation”, the FSUI warned Tuesday night in a post on X. "We urgently appeal to all concerned authorities, shipowners, flag state, and the Government of India to immediately secure their safety and arrange prompt repatriation," said the post. "Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the vessel. The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment."