ETV Bharat / international

118 Children Victims Of Rape From Jan To May This Year In Bangladesh: Ain o Salish Kendra

Hyderabad: Bangladesh's human rights organisation, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) on Thursday expressed concern over the rise in incidents of child abuse, rape and murder across the country.

According to ASK statistics, from January to 20 May 2026, at least 118 children were victims of rape, while 46 others faced attempted rape. During the same period, at least 14 children were killed following rape, and three were killed after failed attempts of rape. In addition, at least 2 children reportedly died by suicide after being subjected to rape.

In a statement, the organisation said the murder of eight-year-old Ramisa Akter in Pallabi, alongside other recent incidents, has once again exposed the severe weaknesses in the country's child protection system. ASK stated such incidents are not merely isolated crimes; rather, they reflect the failure of the state's protection mechanisms and a broader crisis of social accountability. The human rights organisation noted that Articles 28 and 32 of the Constitution of Bangladesh guarantee children's rights to life, safety and dignity.

The National Children Policy 2011 also recognises the protection, welfare and discrimination-free development of children as a state commitment. At the same time, Bangladesh, as a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, is obligated to prevent all forms of violence, sexual abuse and exploitation against children, the organisation said.