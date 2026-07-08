ETV Bharat / international

100 Days Of Balendra Shah Government In Nepal Signals Shifts And Overhauls

Kathmandu: The initial 100 days of Nepal’s Balendra Shah-led government have signalled that it won’t be business-as-usual on governance matters, as well as on Nepal’s international relations, including those with powerful giant neighbours, China and India.

Inside Nepal, the government’s new approach to ensure speedy service delivery and reforms has drawn mixed reactions. Moves to end political appointments have earned accolades, yet a hasty campaign to dislocate and rehabilitate the country’s lakhs of landless and urban poor, combined together with Shah’s continuing hesitation to face Parliament or journalists, has drawn criticism.

Nepal-watchers and diplomats in Delhi, Beijing and Washington seemed alarmed after the new government, formed in late March following a landslide victory of the four-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), indicated that it would adopt an unconventional and strictly protocol-driven foreign policy.

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader Balendra Shah (2nd R) takes oath as prime minister during a swearing-in ceremony in Kathmandu on March 27, 2026. (AFP)

That meant that, as in the past when the old guard ruled Nepal, no foreign ambassador or senior official would enjoy direct access to the Prime Minister, and that the new Prime Minister would not be immediately looking to visit Delhi and Beijing as Nepal’s past prime ministers had often been doing.

The March election followed the abrupt ouster of the KP Sharma Oli-led government – a strange coalition of the Communist Party of Nepal – Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Congress - at the height of what is popularly known as Nepal’s Gen Z Revolt on September 9, 2025.

An interim administration led by Sushila Karki held a general election in March, which saw older parties nearly routed, and the new party RSP – of which Shah, the former Kathmandu mayor, is the co-leader - emerge as the largest, commanding almost a two-thirds majority.

Matters came to a head in May when Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s planned visit to Kathmandu was abruptly cancelled, reportedly because of Prime Minister Shah’s refusal to meet him. It happened against the backdrop of the Nepal-India border dispute over the Lipulekh-Kalapani area, from where India and China had just agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.