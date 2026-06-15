10-Year-Old Australian Girl Killed In Pakistan Police Firing; Officer Arrested, Albanese Demands Full Probe
Hania Ahmed was killed after a CCD officer allegedly mistook her family's vehicle for robbers during an operation in Chakwal.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
A 10-year-old girl in Pakistan was allegedly killed by a Crime Control Department (CCD) officer in Pakistan's Punjab province on June 10. The officer allegedly mistook the family's vehicle for that of armed robbers and opened fire during a late-night operation in Chakwal. What was supposed to be a joyful family visit after returning from Hajj ended in tragedy for the Australian-Pakistani family.
According to a statement issued by the CCD on June 14, an exchange of gunfire occurred after the suspects allegedly opened fire on responding officers.
The 10-year-old girl, Hania Ahmed, died from gunshot injuries, while her father, Adeel Ahmed, and brother, Aafan Ahmed, were seriously wounded and later underwent treatment. Her mother, Dr Sidra Khan, was not in the vehicle at the time.
According to officials, the family had travelled to Pakistan from Perth only days earlier after completing the Hajj pilgrimage. Adeel Ahmed, originally from Dhudial in Chakwal district, has lived in Australia with his family for nearly two decades.
Press Release— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) June 14, 2026
Crime Control Department
LAHORE – June 14, 2026
A tragic incident occurred on June 10, resulting in the loss of a young life during an operational response to an armed robbery. The Department extends its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and… pic.twitter.com/cNAqLGaPLA
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also called for a full and transparent investigation into the killing of the girl.
Meanwhile, as the news of her killing reached Perth, her school principal said that she was a happy, bubbly and friendly girl. The principal added that she was always excited to come to school everyday.
Robbery Turns Into Tragedy
The shooting took place around 11.45 pm on June 10. Initial reports suggest that the family had just been robbed at gunpoint by two armed men who allegedly took jewellery from them. As the family attempted to leave the area in a rented vehicle, CCD personnel arrived in response to the robbery.
The statement issued by the CCD said that during the confusion, the officer involved mistakenly believed the robbers were fleeing in the family's vehicle and discharged his weapon. The bullets struck Hania, killing her, while her father and brother were injured.
Calling the incident a grave error, the CCD said the officer's actions were a serious violation of departmental procedures and the rules governing the use of force. "The conduct of the officer involved represents a grave deviation from our established Standard Operating Procedures," the department said.
The CCD also expressed condolences to the family and said it remained committed to transparency, accountability and ensuring justice in the case.
Authorities moved swiftly after the incident. The officer was suspended, taken into custody the same day, formally arrested and later remanded to judicial custody by a court. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Hania's father, while forensic teams secured the officer's weapon and spent cartridges as part of the investigation.
A Joint Investigation Team has also been formed to examine the circumstances that led to the shooting. Police later said the two men allegedly involved in the robbery were killed in a separate encounter.
Australian Prime Minister Calls For Full Probe
The incident has triggered widespread anger in Pakistan and Australia, where the family lives. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family. "We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time," a department spokesperson said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also called for a full and transparent investigation. The PM said, "Australia expects there to be transparency and a proper investigation of these circumstances."
"My heart goes out to the family and friends. A young girl visiting Pakistan with her family should have been enjoying time with her loved ones, not losing her life in such circumstances."
The tragedy has deeply affected the Pakistani community in Australia. Asim Chaudhry, general secretary of the Pakistan Association of Western Australia, described Hania's death as heartbreaking.
"We are talking about a very innocent child who, unfortunately, died on the spot. A moment of negligence can leave a family with a loss that can never be repaired," he said.
In its statement, the CCD said it was maintaining daily contact with the family and providing updates on the investigation. The department added that while its personnel often operate in high-risk situations, there can be no justification for ignoring established protocols.
"We are conducting a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure that justice is served," the department said, reiterating its support for Hania's family and its commitment to bringing the case to a legal conclusion at the earliest.
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