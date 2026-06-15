ETV Bharat / international

10-Year-Old Australian Girl Killed In Pakistan Police Firing; Officer Arrested, Albanese Demands Full Probe

A 10-year-old girl in Pakistan was allegedly killed by a Crime Control Department (CCD) officer in Pakistan's Punjab province on June 10. The officer allegedly mistook the family's vehicle for that of armed robbers and opened fire during a late-night operation in Chakwal. What was supposed to be a joyful family visit after returning from Hajj ended in tragedy for the Australian-Pakistani family.

According to a statement issued by the CCD on June 14, an exchange of gunfire occurred after the suspects allegedly opened fire on responding officers.

The 10-year-old girl, Hania Ahmed, died from gunshot injuries, while her father, Adeel Ahmed, and brother, Aafan Ahmed, were seriously wounded and later underwent treatment. Her mother, Dr Sidra Khan, was not in the vehicle at the time.

According to officials, the family had travelled to Pakistan from Perth only days earlier after completing the Hajj pilgrimage. Adeel Ahmed, originally from Dhudial in Chakwal district, has lived in Australia with his family for nearly two decades.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also called for a full and transparent investigation into the killing of the girl.

Meanwhile, as the news of her killing reached Perth, her school principal said that she was a happy, bubbly and friendly girl. The principal added that she was always excited to come to school everyday.

Robbery Turns Into Tragedy

The shooting took place around 11.45 pm on June 10. Initial reports suggest that the family had just been robbed at gunpoint by two armed men who allegedly took jewellery from them. As the family attempted to leave the area in a rented vehicle, CCD personnel arrived in response to the robbery.

The statement issued by the CCD said that during the confusion, the officer involved mistakenly believed the robbers were fleeing in the family's vehicle and discharged his weapon. The bullets struck Hania, killing her, while her father and brother were injured.

Calling the incident a grave error, the CCD said the officer's actions were a serious violation of departmental procedures and the rules governing the use of force. "The conduct of the officer involved represents a grave deviation from our established Standard Operating Procedures," the department said.