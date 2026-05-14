ETV Bharat / international

10 Major Disasters, 1.2 Million People Affected Across Himalayas in 2025, Says ICIMOD Analysis

Kathmandu: Four of the eight countries in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region experienced over 10 major disasters in 2025 with about 1.2 million people directly affected, ICIMOD said Thursday.

The analysis by the inter-governmental body, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) also said the increasing impact of disasters in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region may be linked to the growing prevalence of multi-hazard events, especially in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, but the post-2013 trend suggests fewer lives are being hit year-on-year.

Almost 240 million people depend on the glaciers and 10 major rivers, such as the Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra, originating in the Himalayas. Another billion people living downstream of these rivers across eight countries, including India, too are also dependent on the glacier-fed rivers.

Asia accounted for a large share of disasters globally in 2025, a trend reflected in the HKH region, which spans parts of South and East Asia. “Analysis of EM (Environmental Monitoring) Data shows that countries in the HKH region experienced economic losses of more than USD 6 billion in 2024 alone from these events, with most linked to water-related hazards such as floods, landslides and storms,” the ICIMOD said in a statement.

“Intense monsoon rainfall triggered repeated flooding and landslides across several HKH countries, such as Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan,” it said, adding, “Other hazards, such as glacial lake outburst floods, were also reported in select locations.”

“Across the region, about 1.2 million people were displaced or directly affected by disasters during the year,” it added.

Globally, disaster-related economic losses in 2025 were estimated at around USD 169 billion. In comparison, losses recorded across the HKH highlight how extreme events translate into disproportionate impacts in a region characterised by complex terrain and high exposure, the statement said.

The data released by ICIMOD also indicates that Myanmar, Pakistan, and China experienced a series of monsoon-induced floods in 2025, resulting in widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

“The increasing impact of disasters in the HKH may be linked to the growing prevalence of multi-hazard events, which means incidents of more than one type of hazard, such as floods, landslides, or droughts occurring at the same time.