ETV Bharat / international

10 killed In Flash Floods In China As Typhoon Noul Makes Landfall

People walk on a beach with debris from Typhoon Noul which passed close to Hong Kong on July 26, 2026. ( AFP )

Beijing: Ten people were killed and 32 others injured in rain-triggered floods in China as Typhoon Noul made landfall early Sunday in the southern province of Guangdong.

A flash flood, triggered by sudden heavy rainfall, hit a scenic area in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, on Sunday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead and 23 injured, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Some tourists were camping in the scenic area and were trapped after the flood burst out, local authorities said. A total of 305 rescue personnel with 68 vehicles from the national comprehensive fire and rescue teams are conducting rescue operations at the site, the report said.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Noul, the strongest typhoon to hit China this year, brought destructive winds and heavy rains to South China's Guangdong Province, forcing the evacuation of 715,351 people, grounding more than 700 flights in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Typhoon Noul, the 12th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Huidong County, South China's Guangdong Province, on Sunday morning with maximum sustained winds near its centre reaching 45 metres per second.

It was the first typhoon to hit Guangdong this year and the strongest to make landfall in China so far in 2026, surpassing typhoons Maysak and Bavi, CCTV reported.

It had weakened to a severe tropical storm as of 10 am on Sunday, while moving inland, projected to bring heavy rainfall. China's National Commission for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for Guangdong.

Level-IV is the least severe tier in the four-tier emergency response system. Level I is the most critical or severe. High-speed rail services and flights across Guangdong province were cancelled on Sunday after Typhoon Noul made landfall in the province, bringing heavy rainfall to large parts of southern China.