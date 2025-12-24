ETV Bharat / international

One killed In Dhaka Crude Bomb Explosion As Bangladesh On Edge Before Tarique Rahman's Return

Police and forensic personnel examine the bloodstained blast site cordoned off with yellow tape after a powerful crude bomb explosion in the capital's Moghbazar area amid ongoing nationwide violence, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 24. ( PTI )

Dhaka: One person was killed in a crude bomb explosion in the Bangladeshi capital on Wednesday, police said. Witnesses said unidentified men hurled the bomb from a flyover in front of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, the central office of 1971 Liberation War veterans, in Dhaka's Moghbazar area.

A crude bomb, hurled by unidentified men from the flyover, struck a person who died on the spot, Inspector (Operations) of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Mohiuddin was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Police said the deceased was a private shop employee who was having a cup of tea at a roadside stall under the flyover. An investigation has been launched into the incident. The incident comes a day before the arrival of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the heir to the influential Zia family, who is set to return home on Thursday, ending his nearly 17 years in exile in London.

As per the plan, Rahman will depart London's Heathrow Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. After arriving in Dhaka, he will deliver a brief address to party supporters and visit his mother and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Rahman will also complete the formalities to become a registered voter on December 27, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.