One killed In Dhaka Crude Bomb Explosion As Bangladesh On Edge Before Tarique Rahman's Return
A crude bomb, hurled by unidentified men from the flyover, struck a person who died on the spot, police said.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 9:55 PM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 10:28 PM IST
Dhaka: One person was killed in a crude bomb explosion in the Bangladeshi capital on Wednesday, police said. Witnesses said unidentified men hurled the bomb from a flyover in front of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, the central office of 1971 Liberation War veterans, in Dhaka's Moghbazar area.
A crude bomb, hurled by unidentified men from the flyover, struck a person who died on the spot, Inspector (Operations) of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Mohiuddin was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.
Police said the deceased was a private shop employee who was having a cup of tea at a roadside stall under the flyover. An investigation has been launched into the incident. The incident comes a day before the arrival of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the heir to the influential Zia family, who is set to return home on Thursday, ending his nearly 17 years in exile in London.
As per the plan, Rahman will depart London's Heathrow Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. After arriving in Dhaka, he will deliver a brief address to party supporters and visit his mother and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Rahman will also complete the formalities to become a registered voter on December 27, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.
Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury earlier said that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance and adopt top-tier security measures. Authorities have deployed a “double-layer” security cordon combining state and party measures across Dhaka ahead of Rahman’s arrival.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh continues to be on the boil over the killing of Inqilab Moncho Convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi. The brother of the slain student leader has held the Mohammad Yunus led interim government responsible for the murder.
Sharif Omar bin Hadi said "the interim government cannot avoid responsibility" for his murder and will ultimately face trial for failing to protect him, reported bdnews24. Sharif Omar bin Hadi noted that because the murder occurred while the current administration held state power, they cannot escape liability and must eventually stand trial, whether it be today or in a decade.
Omar Hadi claimed that following the killing, attempts were being made to disrupt the general elections, reported bdnews24. Omar also accused authorities of trying to exploit the murder to "sabotage" the election, a move he vowed would never succeed. He added that Hadi had insisted that the country hold elections in February and had actively prepared for it on the ground, but his murder was intended to hinder the process. The Hadi family's accusations follows the assertion by former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina who squarely blamed the interim government for the spiral of violence. (With agency inputs)
