ETV Bharat / health

Zinc Deficiency Reshapes The Gut, Region By Region: Cornell Study

Since the body cannot produce it on its own, you must get zinc from food or supplements ( ETV Bharat )

A new Cornell University study suggests that even a mild, chronic shortage of zinc can quietly rewire the intestinal tract, and that the small intestine and the colon respond in strikingly different ways. The research, from the lab of Tolunay Beker Aydemir, associate professor in the Division of Nutritional Sciences, offers a new map of how zinc availability shapes the relationship between the gut lining and the trillions of microbes that live alongside it.

The paper, published November 20 in the journal Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology , may help explain why trials of zinc supplements for conditions like obesity, Type 2 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease have produced such confusing outcomes.

Zinc deficiency is a known risk factor for those conditions, all of which are linked to changes in the gut microbiome, Aydemir said. “People with these conditions often have lower circulating zinc, but supplementation trials have shown inconsistent results,” she said.

Apart from severe childhood diarrhoea, where zinc is a standard treatment, there are no established dietary recommendations for zinc supplementation. Aydemir’s team suspected that part of the problem is that researchers have treated the gut as a single, uniform environment when it is anything but. To test that idea, the team combined several approaches: tracing radioactive zinc through mice, sequencing gene activity in intestinal tissue and cataloguing gut microbes region by region.

The deficient diet was moderate enough that the animals stayed clinically healthy, which allowed the team to look at early adaptations rather than advanced disease. Aydemir said it’s important to distinguish between severe zinc deficiency from low dietary intake and moderate deficiency as a secondary outcome of chronic disease. “Nutrient dysregulation could be specific to that disease site,” she said. “It is important to study what happens when we suffer from deficiency as a consequence of certain types of diseases.”

In both the small intestine and the colon, low zinc switched on interferon-related immune activity, a signature of the body’s antiviral and inflammatory defences. Beyond that shared response, the regions diverged. In the small intestine, zinc deficiency dampened genes tied to the cells’ absorptive surface and ramped up antimicrobial defences associated with specialized immune cells found there. The microbial community also lost diversity.

The colon told a different story. Its microbial diversity held steady, but its bacterial makeup shifted toward species that feed on glycans, complex sugar molecules found in the gut’s scaffolding. These included Clostridioides difficile, a notorious pathogen that can exploit the byproducts of such bacteria. At the same time, genes that help build the colon’s structural framework, known as the extracellular matrix, were turned down.