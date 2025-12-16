ETV Bharat / health

Not Young Girls, Young Boys Need The HPV Vaccine Too

In India, HPV vaccination has somehow been boxed into a narrow corner of public imagination. It is seen as a girl’s vaccine. A cervical cancer vaccine. Something that applies to daughters, not sons. As if viruses follow gender rules. As if boys are somehow biologically exempt from risk. They are not.

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) is an equal-opportunity virus. It doesn’t care whether you’re a girl or a boy, whether you live in a metro or a small town. It spreads easily, and if left unchecked, it can set the stage for cancers years later.

Myth: “HPV Is Only a Girls’ Problem”

Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Gynaecologist & Obstetrician at CMRI Kolkata, sees this myth play out daily. “Many parents still believe that HPV vaccination is only necessary for girls, but this is one of the biggest myths we encounter in clinical practice,” she explains.

The myth probably grew because cervical cancer is the most talked-about HPV-related cancer. It affects thousands of women every year in India. But here’s the part that often gets left out of dinner-table conversations and school WhatsApp groups: HPV also causes cancers in boys. Oral cancer. Anal cancer. Penile cancer. Oropharyngeal cancers. Genital warts. The list is long. Dr. Bhattacharya points out that boys are not just vulnerable themselves; they are also carriers. “Boys are equally vulnerable to HPV-related diseases and can unknowingly transmit high-risk strains,” she says. When only girls are vaccinated, we are fighting a virus with one hand tied behind our back.

Herd Immunity

When both boys and girls are vaccinated, HPV transmission drops significantly. This creates what doctors call herd immunity. In plain English, it means the virus finds fewer bodies to infect, fewer places to hide, and fewer chances to mutate and spread.