Not Young Girls, Young Boys Need The HPV Vaccine Too
HPV vaccination is one of the simplest ways to reduce future cancer risk. However, its full impact can only be realised when boys are included.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST
In India, HPV vaccination has somehow been boxed into a narrow corner of public imagination. It is seen as a girl’s vaccine. A cervical cancer vaccine. Something that applies to daughters, not sons. As if viruses follow gender rules. As if boys are somehow biologically exempt from risk. They are not.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) is an equal-opportunity virus. It doesn’t care whether you’re a girl or a boy, whether you live in a metro or a small town. It spreads easily, and if left unchecked, it can set the stage for cancers years later.
Myth: “HPV Is Only a Girls’ Problem”
Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Gynaecologist & Obstetrician at CMRI Kolkata, sees this myth play out daily. “Many parents still believe that HPV vaccination is only necessary for girls, but this is one of the biggest myths we encounter in clinical practice,” she explains.
The myth probably grew because cervical cancer is the most talked-about HPV-related cancer. It affects thousands of women every year in India. But here’s the part that often gets left out of dinner-table conversations and school WhatsApp groups: HPV also causes cancers in boys. Oral cancer. Anal cancer. Penile cancer. Oropharyngeal cancers. Genital warts. The list is long. Dr. Bhattacharya points out that boys are not just vulnerable themselves; they are also carriers. “Boys are equally vulnerable to HPV-related diseases and can unknowingly transmit high-risk strains,” she says. When only girls are vaccinated, we are fighting a virus with one hand tied behind our back.
Herd Immunity
When both boys and girls are vaccinated, HPV transmission drops significantly. This creates what doctors call herd immunity. In plain English, it means the virus finds fewer bodies to infect, fewer places to hide, and fewer chances to mutate and spread.
Dr. Bhattacharya explains that during the ongoing cervical cancer prevention drive at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, and CMRI Kolkata, many families are genuinely surprised to learn that boys should be vaccinated too. “Once these misconceptions are addressed, parents feel empowered to make the right preventive choice for their children,” she says.
What Exactly Is HPV, And Why Should Parents Care?
Dr. Lalita Kanojiya, Additional Director – Pediatrics at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, explains: Human Papillomavirus is a highly transmissible DNA virus, most commonly spread through sexual contact. Most HPV infections resolve on their own. The body fights them off. But sometimes, the virus stays.”
And when it stays, it can lead to serious trouble. HPV has been linked to anogenital cancers, genital warts, and cancers of the anus, penis, vulva, vagina, and oropharynx. Two strains (HPV 16 and 18) are particularly notorious. They are responsible for the majority of HPV-related cancers. Dr. Kanojiya also highlights that nasopharyngeal cancer has been linked to HPV. In short: boys are not just carriers. They are potential patients.
“But My Son Is Too Young…”
This is usually the next objection. Here’s the medical truth, without sugarcoating: The HPV vaccine works best when given before exposure to the virus. That means before sexual activity begins. The recommended schedule is simple and already licensed for boys in India:
- Ages 9-14 years: 2 doses, six months apart
- Ages 15-26 years: 3 doses (at 0, 2, and 6 months)
And no, vaccinating your son does not encourage early sexual activity. Multiple global studies have confirmed this. We live in a country where families will take loans for cancer treatment but hesitate over preventive vaccines. HPV vaccination is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce future cancer risk, as Dr. Bhattacharya puts it. Its full impact, however, can only be realised when boys are included in the protection strategy.
By vaccinating boys, we protect:
- Them, from cancers they didn’t even know they were at risk for
- Their future partners
- The wider community
Imagine your adult son, years from now, sitting in a hospital corridor after a cancer diagnosis that could have been prevented with a vaccine you once dismissed as “not necessary for boys.” No parent wants that story. Vaccination is a gift you give your child that they may never notice but will benefit from for the rest of their life.
