ETV Bharat / health

Age Gracefully With These 7 Senior-Friendly Yoga Poses For Better Balance And Flexibility

Growing older does not have to mean decline, discomfort, or limitation. It can offer a time of comfort and vitality. Yet, the reality is that many elderly people experience health issues as they age, including reduced muscle mass, a slower metabolism, stiff joints, a higher chance of falling, and chronic pain. According to a hospital-based survey by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 36% of seniors 60 years of age and older fell at least once a year. Gentle exercises for the mind and body, like yoga, can help address the growing health conditions of older people. A review in 2025 noted that yoga significantly improved the mental health, balance, flexibility, and muscle strength among older adults.

“Yoga can help seniors who live at home have a better quality of life, be less dependent, and make everyday tasks easier,” says yoga expert Saurabh Bothra, Co-Founder, Habuild, a platform dedicated to habit-building and promoting fitness through Yoga and community programmes. He recommends senior citizens to practise the following asanas daily. Adds Saurabh, “Ageing with comfort and independence is possible when movement becomes a daily habit. These gentle poses can be safely performed at home and don't require any special equipment.”

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Mountain pose (ETV Bharat)

As people age, their posture commonly rounds, causing stiffness and breathing difficulties. Tadasana opens the chest and realigns the spine, which helps with breathing and balance. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, back straight, and shoulders relaxed. Raise your arms above your head as you inhale, then lower them as you exhale.

2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Tree Pose (ETV Bharat)

Improving balance is important to reduce the risk of falls. Vrikshasana strengthens the legs and trains stability. Stand up straight, put your weight on one leg, and lightly touch the ankle or calf with the other foot. Hold for a few seconds, then switch sides.

3. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat–Cow Pose)