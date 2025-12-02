Age Gracefully With These 7 Senior-Friendly Yoga Poses For Better Balance And Flexibility
Gentle exercises for the mind and body can help address the growing health conditions of senior citizens, says yoga expert Saurabh Bothra.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 11:34 AM IST
Growing older does not have to mean decline, discomfort, or limitation. It can offer a time of comfort and vitality. Yet, the reality is that many elderly people experience health issues as they age, including reduced muscle mass, a slower metabolism, stiff joints, a higher chance of falling, and chronic pain. According to a hospital-based survey by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 36% of seniors 60 years of age and older fell at least once a year. Gentle exercises for the mind and body, like yoga, can help address the growing health conditions of older people. A review in 2025 noted that yoga significantly improved the mental health, balance, flexibility, and muscle strength among older adults.
“Yoga can help seniors who live at home have a better quality of life, be less dependent, and make everyday tasks easier,” says yoga expert Saurabh Bothra, Co-Founder, Habuild, a platform dedicated to habit-building and promoting fitness through Yoga and community programmes. He recommends senior citizens to practise the following asanas daily. Adds Saurabh, “Ageing with comfort and independence is possible when movement becomes a daily habit. These gentle poses can be safely performed at home and don't require any special equipment.”
1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
As people age, their posture commonly rounds, causing stiffness and breathing difficulties. Tadasana opens the chest and realigns the spine, which helps with breathing and balance. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, back straight, and shoulders relaxed. Raise your arms above your head as you inhale, then lower them as you exhale.
2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)
Improving balance is important to reduce the risk of falls. Vrikshasana strengthens the legs and trains stability. Stand up straight, put your weight on one leg, and lightly touch the ankle or calf with the other foot. Hold for a few seconds, then switch sides.
3. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat–Cow Pose)
Many seniors have stiff backs and less flexible spines. The gentle flow of this asana relieves tension and improves flexibility. Get on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Inhale as you drop your belly and lift your chest for Cow Pose. Exhale as you round your spine and bring your chin towards your chest for Cat Pose. Repeat the same for a few cycles.
4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
With age, chest expansion reduces and your breathing becomes shallow. A gentle Cobra Pose opens the chest and supports better respiratory function. This asana requires you to lie on your stomach with your palms placed under your shoulders, touching the floor. Inhale and slowly lift your chest while keeping the pelvis grounded. Hold for a few seconds and release.
5. Virabhadrasana I (Warrior I)
Joint weakness and reduced lower-body strength are common as people age. This asana builds leg strength, improves hip mobility, and enhances stability. Begin by standing with one foot forward and the other slightly back. While keeping the back leg straight, bend the front knee gently. Raise your arms overhead and hold for a few breaths.
6. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)
Hamstring tightness and lower-back discomfort often increase with age. Paschimottanasana stretches the back of the legs and loosens the spine. Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale to lengthen your spine, and as you exhale, gently fold forward and reach towards your legs without straining.
7. Sukhasana (Easy Pose)
Many older people experience anxiety, restlessness, or trouble focusing. Sukhasana encourages calm breathing and grounds the body. To practise sukhasana, sit cross-legged, straighten your back, place your hands on your knees, and breathe slowly and steadily.
Saurabh ends with a disclaimer, “Seniors should, however, pay attention to their bodies, move within a comfortable range, and refrain from pushing into pain, particularly if they have recent surgeries, heart conditions, or joint problems.” Consulting a doctor or a trained yoga professional before starting a new routine is advisable.
