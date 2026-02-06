ETV Bharat / health

Cholesterol Isn’t Just About Food — Stress Plays A Role Too. Can Yoga Help Control It?

When we talk about cholesterol and heart health, food usually takes all the blame. But there’s another major culprit that often gets ignored: stress. Doctors now agree that managing stress is just as important as diet and exercise when it comes to protecting the heart. This is where yoga comes in.

Yoga and heart health: what is cardiac rehabilitation?

The term cardiac rehabilitation is becoming more common today. It refers to a structured approach to help people control heart disease and improve heart function after a heart problem. Medical research shows that yoga can help control heart disease and improve how the heart works. Because yoga has been around for centuries, doctors are now including it as part of cardiac rehabilitation programmes. Experts say yoga supports the heart, especially in today’s high-stress lifestyle. It helps tackle risk factors early before they cause serious damage.

The main goal of yoga is overall health. It protects the body from disease and keeps the mind alert and balanced. Yoga brings the body and mind onto the same path. During the Vedic period, sage Patanjali organised various yoga practices into what we now know as Ashtanga Yoga.

What can yoga help you achieve?

Yoga helps you gain control over your body through proper food habits, cleanliness, ethical living, and physical discipline. It improves breathing, strengthens muscles and joints, and helps regulate automatic body functions. Most importantly, it improves focus and mental clarity.

In simple terms, yoga boosts physical strength while also supporting mental health. It is not just exercise but a complete system for well-being.

Benefits of yoga (ETV Bharat)

Heart disease is affecting everyone

Heart disease is no longer limited to the elderly. Young people are increasingly affected too. It doesn’t matter whether you live in a city or a village, heart problems are everywhere. Unhealthy food habits, lack of physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and constant work pressure are pushing people toward lifestyle diseases. High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and excess weight are becoming common.

Yoga offers new hope here. It helps control lifestyle diseases and also prevents heart disease before it starts. It reduces mental stress, controls negative thoughts, and helps patients recover faster after heart-related problems.

How does yoga improve heart function?

People who have had heart attacks or heart disease often undergo surgery, stent placement, or angioplasty. After this, many experience mental stress and fear. Cardiac rehabilitation helps them return to work and daily life while reducing the risk of future heart problems.

Earlier, rehabilitation focused mainly on physical exercise. Today, doctors understand that reducing stress and improving immunity are just as important. Yoga, meditation, and pranayama (breathing exercises) help improve the body’s ability to handle stress. This is linked to improved vagal tone, which plays a key role in heart health.