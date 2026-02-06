Cholesterol Isn’t Just About Food — Stress Plays A Role Too. Can Yoga Help Control It?
Yogic practices help improve the body’s ability to handle stress. This is linked to improved vagal tone, which plays a key role in heart health.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
When we talk about cholesterol and heart health, food usually takes all the blame. But there’s another major culprit that often gets ignored: stress. Doctors now agree that managing stress is just as important as diet and exercise when it comes to protecting the heart. This is where yoga comes in.
Yoga and heart health: what is cardiac rehabilitation?
The term cardiac rehabilitation is becoming more common today. It refers to a structured approach to help people control heart disease and improve heart function after a heart problem. Medical research shows that yoga can help control heart disease and improve how the heart works. Because yoga has been around for centuries, doctors are now including it as part of cardiac rehabilitation programmes. Experts say yoga supports the heart, especially in today’s high-stress lifestyle. It helps tackle risk factors early before they cause serious damage.
Read more: Essential Facts You Need To Know About Cholesterol And Oil
The main goal of yoga is overall health. It protects the body from disease and keeps the mind alert and balanced. Yoga brings the body and mind onto the same path. During the Vedic period, sage Patanjali organised various yoga practices into what we now know as Ashtanga Yoga.
What can yoga help you achieve?
Yoga helps you gain control over your body through proper food habits, cleanliness, ethical living, and physical discipline. It improves breathing, strengthens muscles and joints, and helps regulate automatic body functions. Most importantly, it improves focus and mental clarity.
In simple terms, yoga boosts physical strength while also supporting mental health. It is not just exercise but a complete system for well-being.
Heart disease is affecting everyone
Heart disease is no longer limited to the elderly. Young people are increasingly affected too. It doesn’t matter whether you live in a city or a village, heart problems are everywhere. Unhealthy food habits, lack of physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and constant work pressure are pushing people toward lifestyle diseases. High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and excess weight are becoming common.
Yoga offers new hope here. It helps control lifestyle diseases and also prevents heart disease before it starts. It reduces mental stress, controls negative thoughts, and helps patients recover faster after heart-related problems.
How does yoga improve heart function?
People who have had heart attacks or heart disease often undergo surgery, stent placement, or angioplasty. After this, many experience mental stress and fear. Cardiac rehabilitation helps them return to work and daily life while reducing the risk of future heart problems.
Earlier, rehabilitation focused mainly on physical exercise. Today, doctors understand that reducing stress and improving immunity are just as important. Yoga, meditation, and pranayama (breathing exercises) help improve the body’s ability to handle stress. This is linked to improved vagal tone, which plays a key role in heart health.
The vagus nerve is the largest cranial nerve in the body. It controls breathing, heart rate, and digestion. Through meditation and pranayama, this nerve functions better, helping the body recover from stress and anxiety. Blood pressure comes under control, heart rate slows down, and breathing becomes steady. Meditation also promotes the release of melatonin, a hormone that supports heart health and deep relaxation.
What do studies say?
Doctors report clear improvements when yoga is included in cardiac rehabilitation. Patients recover faster and return to normal life sooner. Large-scale scientific studies are underway to further prove yoga’s benefits for heart patients. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting extensive research across multiple health centres.
A study by the University of Virginia found that yoga helps patients with insulin-related heart disease. The American Heart Association reports that deep breathing helps reduce stress and anxiety. Research published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research showed that pranayama, yoga postures, and meditation slow down the rate of breathing. A Hong Kong study found that Hatha Yoga improves the ability of blood vessels to handle pressure and strengthens heart muscles. Indian medical studies confirm that yoga helps lower heart rate and blood pressure.
How pranayama energises the entire body
Shallow breathing does not provide enough oxygen to all organs. Deep breathing through pranayama ensures that oxygen and nutrients reach every cell in the body. People with heart failure or lung disease often experience breathlessness due to rapid breathing. Pranayama helps them by strengthening breathing muscles and improving oxygen intake. It also reduces anxiety and emotional agitation.
Over time, the mind becomes calm, long-term stress reduces, and negative emotions are released. Blood circulation improves, the nervous system becomes stronger, and the entire body feels refreshed and energised. Heart patients and those who have undergone surgery are advised to practise yoga for at least three months to support faster recovery.
The risk factors that lead to heart disease (such as diabetes and high blood pressure) can be controlled. A combination of proper diet, regular exercise, physical activity, and yoga brings excellent results. Yoga is cost-free and safe. It does not require expensive equipment or gym memberships. Even if one family member starts yoga, it often motivates others. Starting yoga early in life can help build a healthier future generation.
Important precautions
Heart patients must take precautions while practising yoga. Those with uncontrolled blood pressure or frequent dizziness should avoid headstand (Shirshasana) or poses where the head is lower than the body. Some postures can be risky.
Yoga should always be practised under the guidance of trained and experienced instructors. Remember, yoga is more effective in preventing heart disease than treating it after it develops. Managing cholesterol and heart health isn’t just about what’s on your plate. How you handle stress—and how you breathe—matters just as much. Yoga offers a simple, practical way to care for both the heart and the mind.
ETV Bharat and Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil present "Fit Hoga Bharat 30-day challenge". Click here now to participate and start a fitter lifestyle.
Note: Health information shared here is meant for general awareness only. It is based on medical research and expert guidance. Always consult your personal doctor before starting or changing any health practice.
References:
https://ijmr.org.in/effect-of-slow-breathing-on-autonomic-tone-baroreflex-sensitivity-in-yoga-practitioners/
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1155/2015/958727
Read more: