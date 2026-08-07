Yellow Urine Isn't Always A Warning Sign: A Nephrologist Explains What's Normal And What's Not
Yellow pee doesn’t automatically mean kidney disease. Dr. Changanidi ARA, Consultant Nephrology at Gleneagles Hospital in Chennai answers the most frequently asked questions.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
I see this in my OPD almost every week. A patient walks in worried because their urine looks bright yellow. Most of the time, there’s nothing serious going on. Yellow urine doesn’t automatically mean kidney disease. In fact, 9 out of 10 times it’s just about hydration, food, or something you took that morning.
So why does urine look yellow at all? It comes from something called urochrome. That’s a pigment our body makes when old red blood cells break down. If you’re drinking enough water, your urine will usually be pale yellow or straw-coloured. That’s a good sign. Morning pee is often darker too. We don’t drink water for 6-8 hours while sleeping, so it’s expected.
Can Food And Meds Darken Urine?
What you eat can also have an effect, and it’s temporary. B-complex vitamins are a big one. B2 or riboflavin, will turn your urine almost neon yellow. Carrots and pumpkin can push it toward orange. After eating beetroot and blackberries sometimes, you’ll see pink. Even some antibiotics and laxatives do this. Stop the medicine or food, and in a day or two the colour goes back to normal.
Can Dehydration, Alcohol And Energy Drinks Darken It?
These are the most common reasons I see dark urine. Not enough water, too much time in the sun, alcohol the night before, or 2-3 cups of coffee and an energy drink. All of that concentrates the urine. There’s no fixed “8 glasses a day” rule. It depends on your age, the heat, how much you exercise, and any health conditions you have. But if your mouth is dry and urine is dark, drink up.
When Should You Actually Worry?
If the dark colour stays even after you’ve had enough fluids, and you also have fever, a burning sensation while peeing, less urine than usual, swelling, bad back pain, or blood; get it checked. Those can be signs of a UTI, dehydration that needs IV fluids, or rarely a kidney problem.
Which Colours Mean “See A Doctor Now”
- Red or pink urine may indicate blood in the urine, kidney stones or urinary tract disorders.
- Brown or cola-coloured urine may be associated with liver disease, muscle injury or kidney disorders.
- Orange urine can occur due to dehydration, certain medications or liver and bile duct conditions.
- Cloudy urine may suggest a urinary tract infection.
- Persistent foamy urine may indicate excess protein in the urine, which can be an early sign of kidney disease.
Is Holding Your Urine Bad?
Once in a traffic jam, no problem. But if you do it daily because you’re busy, you’re inviting UTIs and bladder issues. It is a good practice to empty the bladder regularly rather than delaying urination for extended periods.
Don’t panic over colour alone. Look at the full picture. Drink water, eat well, don’t overdo alcohol or caffeine. If the colour change persists or comes with other symptoms, come see us. Catching things early makes all the difference for your kidneys.
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