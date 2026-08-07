ETV Bharat / health

Yellow Urine Isn't Always A Warning Sign: A Nephrologist Explains What's Normal And What's Not

I see this in my OPD almost every week. A patient walks in worried because their urine looks bright yellow. Most of the time, there’s nothing serious going on. Yellow urine doesn’t automatically mean kidney disease. In fact, 9 out of 10 times it’s just about hydration, food, or something you took that morning.

So why does urine look yellow at all? It comes from something called urochrome. That’s a pigment our body makes when old red blood cells break down. If you’re drinking enough water, your urine will usually be pale yellow or straw-coloured. That’s a good sign. Morning pee is often darker too. We don’t drink water for 6-8 hours while sleeping, so it’s expected.

Can Food And Meds Darken Urine?

What you eat can also have an effect, and it’s temporary. B-complex vitamins are a big one. B2 or riboflavin, will turn your urine almost neon yellow. Carrots and pumpkin can push it toward orange. After eating beetroot and blackberries sometimes, you’ll see pink. Even some antibiotics and laxatives do this. Stop the medicine or food, and in a day or two the colour goes back to normal.

Can Dehydration, Alcohol And Energy Drinks Darken It?