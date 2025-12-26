ETV Bharat / health

Yearender 2025: Urban Forest Bathing To Somatic Exercies, Wellness Trends That Healed And Made Us Whole

For a long time, wellness sounded like a drill sergeant. Faster. Leaner. Stronger. Better. Fix this. Eliminate that. Optimize everything. Somewhere along the way, health became a performance, and our bodies became projects under constant renovation. Then 2025 arrived and changed the tone. This was the year India, especially urban India, collectively exhaled. Wellness stopped being a destination and became a relationship.

As Ajinkya Hange of Two Brothers Organic Farms observes, “The focus moved away from quick fixes and toward fundamentals: clean food, mindful living, sustainable choices. People began reading labels, asking where their food came from, and wondering how it would shape their long-term well-being.”

1. Urban Forest Bathing

One of the most poetic wellness shifts of 2025 was the rise of urban forest bathing: the simple, radical act of standing among trees and letting your nervous system remember what calm feels like. Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, forest bathing found its Indian expression in city parks, biodiversity trails, reclaimed green spaces, and even gated community gardens. People weren’t “doing” anything. Just slow walking, deep breathing, and sensory awareness.

What surprised many was how effective it felt. Ten minutes among trees could regulate stress better than an hour scrolling through wellness advice online. In a hyper-digital world, nature became therapy without a prescription.

2. Somatic Exercises

If fitness in the past was about pushing through pain, somatic exercise in 2025 was about asking a gentler question: What does my body need right now? Somatic movement (slow, mindful exercises that focus on the nervous system) gained popularity among people burnt out by high-intensity everything. These practices emphasized small movements, awareness, and releasing stored tension rather than building muscle for aesthetics.