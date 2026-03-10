World's First Rare Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer With Laparoscopic Surgery Done At KIMS
The surgery is believed to be the first of its kind in the world to be performed using a laparoscopic approach.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur in Hyderabad, have successfully performed a rare and highly complex surgical procedure on a patient who had previously undergone a kidney transplant and was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
According to Dr Naveen Kumar CH, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, the patient had undergone a kidney transplant earlier and was on three types of immunosuppressive medications. During follow-up evaluation, the patient was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Considering the condition, the medical team decided to perform a laparoscopic pancreatoduodenectomy (Whipple’s surgery). However, the procedure was particularly challenging due to several existing medical complications. The patient also had polycystic liver disease, a large cyst in the transplanted kidney, and had previously undergone open bilateral nephrectomy, making the surgery technically demanding.
Another major challenge was the involvement of the Superior Mesenteric Vein (SMV), a crucial blood vessel supplying the intestines and liver. During the procedure, the surgical team successfully performed the laparoscopic Whipple’s surgery along with resection and repair of the affected segment of the SMV.
"Laparoscopic vascular resections are performed in only a few centres worldwide. Performing a major pancreatic surgery in a patient on immunosuppressive therapy is extremely risky, with reported mortality rates of up to 50 per cent in some cases. Therefore, the surgical team also ensured meticulous post-operative care," added Dr Naveen Kumar.
He said that while a similar case had previously been reported at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, it was performed using an open surgical approach. "This is the first time in the world that such a complex procedure has been performed using a laparoscopic technique," he added.
Doctors at KIMS Hospitals said the successful surgery highlights the growing capabilities of Hyderabad as a major medical hub and reflects the hospital’s expertise in handling rare and high-risk surgical cases.
