World's First Rare Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer With Laparoscopic Surgery Done At KIMS

The team of doctors who performed Laparoscopic Surgery for Pancreatic Cancer at KIMS ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur in Hyderabad, have successfully performed a rare and highly complex surgical procedure on a patient who had previously undergone a kidney transplant and was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The surgery is believed to be the first of its kind in the world to be performed using a laparoscopic approach.

According to Dr Naveen Kumar CH, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, the patient had undergone a kidney transplant earlier and was on three types of immunosuppressive medications. During follow-up evaluation, the patient was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Considering the condition, the medical team decided to perform a laparoscopic pancreatoduodenectomy (Whipple’s surgery). However, the procedure was particularly challenging due to several existing medical complications. The patient also had polycystic liver disease, a large cyst in the transplanted kidney, and had previously undergone open bilateral nephrectomy, making the surgery technically demanding.