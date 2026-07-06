ETV Bharat / health

What Do COVID-19, Rabies, Bird Flu and Lyme Disease Have in Common? The Invisible Journey of Zoonotic Diseases On World Zoonoses Day

Imagine a virus standing at a border crossing. On one side are animals. On the other are humans. Most of the time, the border is secure. Cows remain with cows. Bats keep their viruses. Birds carry microbes that never bother us. Nature has built invisible fences over millions of years. But every now and then, a virus finds a way across. That single leap from an animal to a human is called zoonosis (plural: zoonoses).

Today, on World Zoonoses Day, it is worth asking a simple question: What do COVID-19, rabies, bird flu and Lyme disease have in common? They are all zoonotic diseases—infections that begin in animals before finding a way into people. It sounds like an unusual medical term, but zoonoses are anything but rare. According to the World Health Organization, more than 60% of known infectious diseases in humans originate in animals, and about 75% of newly emerging infectious diseases have an animal source. In other words, when the next major outbreak appears, there is a good chance it will begin somewhere in the animal kingdom.

The fascinating part is that animals are usually not the villains in this story. They are simply hosts. The real story is about opportunity. Viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi are constantly evolving. Most cannot infect humans because our bodies are biologically different from those of animals. But evolution works through tiny accidents. A mutation here. A genetic change there. Eventually, one microorganism acquires the ability to recognise human cells. Once that happens, it doesn't just survive... it spreads.

When the next major outbreak appears, there is a good chance it will begin somewhere in the animal kingdom (ETV Bharat)

Sometimes the jump happens through a bite. Rabies is perhaps the best-known example. An infected dog, bat or other mammal bites a person, allowing the virus to travel through nerves toward the brain. Without prompt treatment, rabies is almost always fatal. Yet it is also almost entirely preventable through timely vaccination after exposure.

Sometimes the jump occurs through insects. Lyme disease begins in small animals such as mice and birds but reaches humans through infected ticks. People don't catch Lyme disease from one another. Instead, they unknowingly become part of a much larger ecological chain involving wildlife, insects and changing environments.

Other zoonotic diseases spread through food. Salmonella, brucellosis, toxoplasmosis and certain strains of E. coli can infect people through contaminated meat, unpasteurised milk, eggs or poorly washed produce exposed to infected animal waste. Good hygiene in kitchens and safe food handling remain among the most effective ways to prevent them.

Then there are diseases that make headlines around the world. Bird flu (avian influenza) primarily infects poultry and wild birds. Human infections are rare, but when they do occur, they are often associated with close contact with infected birds. Scientists are watching these viruses carefully, because influenza viruses are masters at changing their genetic makeup. A virus that spreads easily among birds today could mutate into one that spreads easily among humans tomorrow.