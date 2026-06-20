ETV Bharat / health

Kidney Specialist Explains Why Yoga Deserves A Place in Dialysis Care

Dialysis is a life-saving treatment for patients with Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Most patients require dialysis 2-3 times a week, spending between 8 and 12 hours in a dialysis unit every week. During this time, many patients become physically inactive, which can contribute to poorer health outcomes. In addition, they often live with multiple comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and significant psychological stress.

Holistic Approach to Kidney Health

Yoga has long been associated with a wide range of health benefits. Two studies published in The Lancet compared the effects of practising Shavasana (Corpse Pose) with simply lying down. After three months, participants practising Shavasana experienced significant reductions in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Many dialysis patients also live with diabetes and high blood pressure, conditions for which yoga has already demonstrated positive effects.

Dr Sanjeev Gulati (ETV Bharat)

“Taken together, there is substantial indirect evidence suggesting that yoga may benefit people living with kidney disease. At our dialysis unit, we have celebrated World Yoga Day for the past five years and have encouraged patients to practise yoga regularly. Better blood pressure control remains important even after kidney transplantation, since it can help prolong the life of the transplanted kidney,” says Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, Chairman - Nephrology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla.

Scientific studies have consistently shown that regular physical activity can improve outcomes in dialysis patients. Since they spend considerable time undergoing treatment, many dialysis centres around the world have started incorporating exercise into dialysis sessions. Dr. Gulati told ETV Bharat, “For the past two months, a yoga instructor has been conducting regular sessions in our dialysis unit. Patients have been practising under professional supervision, and many have reported feeling calmer and less stressed.”

Safety First

Although yoga is generally safe, not every pose is suitable for every kidney patient. For example, patients with polycystic kidney disease should avoid poses that place excessive pressure on the abdomen or lower back. Patients with severe hypertension or chronic lower back pain may need to avoid certain leg-lift exercises. Adds Dr. Gulati, “Anyone with kidney disease should practise yoga under the supervision of a qualified yoga instructor and in consultation with their healthcare provider.”

Yoga Practices Suitable During Dialysis:

Dr. Gulati says that several pranayama (breathing exercises) and relaxation techniques can be performed safely during dialysis sessions. However, special care must be taken to avoid movement of the arm containing the arteriovenous (AV) fistula used for dialysis access. Patients with a permacath generally face fewer movement restrictions. The following practices can often be performed during dialysis, preferably before snacks or refreshments:

1. Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

Inhale through the left nostril and exhale through the right. Then inhale through the right nostril and exhale through the left. This breathing technique may help promote relaxation and improve circulation.

2. Kapalbhati

This involves forceful exhalation followed by passive inhalation. It can be performed in short rounds according to individual comfort levels.

Kapalbhati (Getty Images)

3. Bhastrika Pranayama