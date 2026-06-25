ETV Bharat / health

World Vitiligo Day 2026: Is There a Link Between Vitamin Deficiency And Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a skin condition in which patches of skin lose their natural colour due to the destruction of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. While vitiligo is not harmful or contagious, it can affect a person's confidence and emotional well-being. Many people wonder whether a vitamin deficiency can cause vitiligo. Here, experts help you to separate facts from false notions.

“Vitiligo is primarily an autoimmune condition, where the immune system mistakenly attacks melanocytes. Deficiencies of certain nutrients, such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, folic acid, and minerals like zinc, may be seen in some individuals with vitiligo. While these deficiencies do not directly cause vitiligo, they may influence overall skin health and disease progression. Correcting nutritional deficiencies can be beneficial as part of a comprehensive treatment plan,” says Dr. Chhaya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai.

Lifestyle habits also play a role in skin health. Smoking is known to increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, which may worsen autoimmune conditions, including vitiligo. Excessive drinking can also negatively affect overall health and may interfere with the body's ability to maintain optimal immune function. So, Dr. Chhaya suggests becoming a non-smoker and cutting back on alcohol for better skin and overall health in those who already have vitiligo.

Popstar Michael Jackson had a successful career despite living with vitiligo. He wore this iconic silver glove to hide his discoloured right hand (IANS Photo)

Genetics play a role, and individuals with a family history of vitiligo may have a slightly higher risk of developing the condition. “However, having a relative with vitiligo does not mean a person will definitely develop it. Environmental and immune-related factors are also involved,” says Dr. Chhaya.

She debunks myths linked to vitiligo

1. Myth: Vitiligo is contagious and can spread through touch.

Fact: Vitiligo is not contagious and cannot spread through physical contact, sharing food, or living with someone who has the condition.