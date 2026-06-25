World Vitiligo Day 2026: Is There a Link Between Vitamin Deficiency And Vitiligo?
On World Vitiligo Day, experts explain the role of vitamins, lifestyle habits, genetics, and common myths associated with this skin condition.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Vitiligo is a skin condition in which patches of skin lose their natural colour due to the destruction of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. While vitiligo is not harmful or contagious, it can affect a person's confidence and emotional well-being. Many people wonder whether a vitamin deficiency can cause vitiligo. Here, experts help you to separate facts from false notions.
“Vitiligo is primarily an autoimmune condition, where the immune system mistakenly attacks melanocytes. Deficiencies of certain nutrients, such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, folic acid, and minerals like zinc, may be seen in some individuals with vitiligo. While these deficiencies do not directly cause vitiligo, they may influence overall skin health and disease progression. Correcting nutritional deficiencies can be beneficial as part of a comprehensive treatment plan,” says Dr. Chhaya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai.
Lifestyle habits also play a role in skin health. Smoking is known to increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, which may worsen autoimmune conditions, including vitiligo. Excessive drinking can also negatively affect overall health and may interfere with the body's ability to maintain optimal immune function. So, Dr. Chhaya suggests becoming a non-smoker and cutting back on alcohol for better skin and overall health in those who already have vitiligo.
Genetics play a role, and individuals with a family history of vitiligo may have a slightly higher risk of developing the condition. “However, having a relative with vitiligo does not mean a person will definitely develop it. Environmental and immune-related factors are also involved,” says Dr. Chhaya.
She debunks myths linked to vitiligo
1. Myth: Vitiligo is contagious and can spread through touch.
Fact: Vitiligo is not contagious and cannot spread through physical contact, sharing food, or living with someone who has the condition.
2. Myth: Vitiligo occurs because of poor hygiene or unclean skin.
Fact: Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition and has no connection with personal hygiene or cleanliness habits.
3. Myth: People with vitiligo cannot lead normal lives, marry, or pursue successful careers.
Fact: Vitiligo affects only skin pigmentation and does not impact a person's physical abilities, fertility, or quality of life. Popstar Michael Jackson had vitiligo since childhood and wore his famous silver glove mainly to hide his discoloured right hand.
4. Myth: Vitiligo affects only older adults.
Fact: Vitiligo can develop at any age, including childhood, adolescence, or adulthood.
Management and Treatment
Stem cell-based therapy is emerging as a promising treatment option for selected patients with stable vitiligo.
Says Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of the Hospital, “Stem cell therapy aims to help restore pigmentation by promoting the regeneration and repopulation of melanocytes in depigmented skin areas. Using exosomes, mitochondrial assistance, and epigenetic modification involving HDAC inhibitors, HAT activation, TTK21, and IMCY-009, emerging regenerative techniques seek to restore melanocyte function and pigmentation. In vitiligo, Vitamin D and calcitriol also boost melanocyte activity, control immunity, and reassure re-pigmentation and aid in the precise regulation of immune responses.”
Managing vitiligo involves early consultation with a dermatologist, following prescribed treatments, protecting the skin from excessive sun exposure, and maintaining overall skin health. Adds Dr. Chhaya, “De-stressing by yoga and meditation, joining support groups and sharing experiences with others facing similar problems, a balanced diet, and regular follow-ups can also help individuals cope better with the condition and improve their quality of life.”
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