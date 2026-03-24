ETV Bharat / health

World Tuberculosis Day: India Launches First Nationwide Study To Integrate Ayurveda With TB Treatment

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, the Government of India announced a landmark collaborative clinical study integrating traditional medicine with modern science, marking a major step in the country's ongoing fight against Tuberculosis (TB).

The objective of this initiative is to assess the potential role of Ayurveda as an adjunct therapy for treating TB patients through a study announced as part of a joint effort between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Ministry of AYUSH.

This initiative will support India's broader goals of developing evidence-based, multidisciplinary healthcare solutions to help achieve TB elimination targets.

'World-First' Large-Scale Multi-Centre Study

According to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, "This initiative represents a world first as the first large-scale, multi-centre collaboration for an integrative study of this scale, involving between 12,000-13,000 participants."

Describing the initiative, Singh said it reflects a "whole of nation, whole of science and whole of government" approach, bringing multiple disciplines and institutions together to address a common challenge.

He added that the study's findings are expected not only to benefit India but also to contribute to global knowledge of TB care.

Built On 2022 MoU Between DBT And AYUSH

The initiative builds on an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May 2022 between the two ministries to promote convergence between traditional knowledge systems and modern biotechnology. The collaboration aims to address major health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases, through scientifically validated interventions.

Multi-Centre Study To Assess Safety, Efficacy

At the core of the announcement is a multi-centre clinical study jointly developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and DBT. The study will examine the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of an Ayurveda-based regimen when administered alongside standard Anti-Tuberculosis Treatment (ATT) and nutritional support.

Focus On Recovery, Immunity And Quality Of Life