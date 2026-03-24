World Tuberculosis Day: India Launches First Nationwide Study To Integrate Ayurveda With TB Treatment
India launches clinical study to assess whether Ayurvedic regimen with standard TB treatment and nutrition improves recovery, immunity, quality of life, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : March 24, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, the Government of India announced a landmark collaborative clinical study integrating traditional medicine with modern science, marking a major step in the country's ongoing fight against Tuberculosis (TB).
The objective of this initiative is to assess the potential role of Ayurveda as an adjunct therapy for treating TB patients through a study announced as part of a joint effort between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Ministry of AYUSH.
This initiative will support India's broader goals of developing evidence-based, multidisciplinary healthcare solutions to help achieve TB elimination targets.
'World-First' Large-Scale Multi-Centre Study
According to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, "This initiative represents a world first as the first large-scale, multi-centre collaboration for an integrative study of this scale, involving between 12,000-13,000 participants."
Describing the initiative, Singh said it reflects a "whole of nation, whole of science and whole of government" approach, bringing multiple disciplines and institutions together to address a common challenge.
He added that the study's findings are expected not only to benefit India but also to contribute to global knowledge of TB care.
Built On 2022 MoU Between DBT And AYUSH
The initiative builds on an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May 2022 between the two ministries to promote convergence between traditional knowledge systems and modern biotechnology. The collaboration aims to address major health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases, through scientifically validated interventions.
Multi-Centre Study To Assess Safety, Efficacy
At the core of the announcement is a multi-centre clinical study jointly developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and DBT. The study will examine the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of an Ayurveda-based regimen when administered alongside standard Anti-Tuberculosis Treatment (ATT) and nutritional support.
Focus On Recovery, Immunity And Quality Of Life
Researchers aim to evaluate whether this integrative approach can significantly improve key health indicators, including body weight, body mass index, body composition, and overall quality of life, in TB patients.
In addition, the study will generate critical scientific evidence on nutritional biomarkers, immune responses, and inflammatory markers, while also assessing clinical outcomes, including sputum culture conversion rates and time to disease negativity.
AIIMS-Led Study Across Multiple Institutions
With support from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, and centres across India, the research initiative will evaluate the effectiveness of Ayurvedic interventions in TB treatment by recruiting approximately 1,250 participants over a 24-month period from eight leading research institutions.
The programme is being funded by CCRAS and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) with guidance from the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), and has received approval from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Central TB Division.
Call For Holistic, Preventive Healthcare Approach
The Union Minister also emphasised the need for a more holistic understanding of health, noting that lifestyle, emotional well-being and diseases such as diabetes are interconnected. He pointed out that India has one of the highest diabetes burdens globally and stressed the importance of preventive healthcare through early diagnosis, proper nutrition and the use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).
'Healthcare Needs Collective Responsibility'
The Minister highlighted that addressing health challenges requires collective responsibility. "Healthcare, particularly for chronic diseases, is too serious to be left solely to medicine," he said, calling for active involvement from families, communities, researchers, and civil society. He also noted that social stigma surrounding diseases often discourages people from seeking timely treatment.
Towards Integrated, Evidence-Based Treatment Models
The launch of the Ayurveda-TB study signals a new direction in treatment models that integrate traditional and modern medical systems to develop effective, scientifically validated therapies. As India continues its efforts to eliminate TB, such initiatives are expected to strengthen treatment outcomes, improve patient well-being, and contribute to the global fight against the disease.
Also Read: